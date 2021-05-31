Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin hits back on criticism of diversity in military

The Telegraph

A plan to relocate hundreds of Afghan translators who worked for the British Government and military to the UK will be "accelerated" as foreign forces leave the country, the Defence Secretary has said. Officials fear people who worked for the UK could face reprisals from the Taliban once international troops have withdrawn. The UK has begun a "drawdown" of its troops in Afghanistan, where some remain as part of a Nato mission to train Afghan forces. The US has said it will withdraw all forces by Sep 11. The Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy, a government scheme to bring Afghan workers to Britain, was launched earlier this year and will now be sped up. More than 1,400 Afghans and their families have already relocated to the UK, and hundreds more have received funding for education and training. Including the workers' family members, some 3,000 more Afghans are expected to settle in the UK under the plan. Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, told the BBC it was "only right" to accelerate the programme because those being relocated might "be at risk of reprisals" from the Taliban. The issue has been in the spotlight since British forces ended combat operations in Helmand in 2014. Earlier schemes had involved strict criteria on who could apply to live in the UK, and considered factors such as length of service and precise roles. But new policy says any current or former locally employed staff assessed to be under serious threat to life will be offered priority relocation to Britain regardless of their employment status, rank or role or length of time served, the BBC reported. Campaigners warned that the criteria were still too narrow because they excluded people who had been dismissed from their roles while working for the UK in Afghanistan. Ed Aitken, a veteran Army officer and the founder of the Sulha Alliance campaign group, said he was "pleased" about the scheme but warned that there was a "low bar" for rejecting those who had risked their lives to support British troops. Those dismissed from their posts, which amounted to 1,010 of those employed – "around 35 per cent", according to Mr Aitken, will not be eligible for relocation except on a case-by-case basis. The Ministry of Defence said the only people who would be automatically excluded are people who committed serious offences that would be a crime in the UK, or who are considered a security risk.