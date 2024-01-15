Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin released from the hospital, probes on his secrecy continue

WASHINGTON — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was released Monday from the hospital after a two-week stay that he initially kept secret even from the White House.

Austin, 70, developed a severe infection after surgery for prostate cancer Dec. 22 and was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Jan. 1. Austin had failed for days to inform the White House and Congress of his diagnosis, treatment and eventual return to the hospital. The lack of communication between the Pentagon, the White House and Congress about his serious illness sparked bi-partisan outrage and multiple investigations.

Austin was discharged to his home in northern Virginia and will perform his duties remotely before returning full-time to the Pentagon, according to a Defense Department statement.

Austin continues to have “lingering leg pains,” according to a statement from his doctors, John Maddox Gregory Chesntut. He will continue to have physical therapy and regular follow up exams, they said. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Austin issued a brief statement thanking the doctors and nursing staff at Walter Reed.

“Now as I continue to recuperate and perform my duties from home, I’m eager to fully recover and return as quickly as possible to the Pentagon,” Austin said.

