Defense seeking mediation in death penalty case

Aug. 20—The defense team representing Matthew A. Adams, the Utica man charged in the 2018 death of a woman at her home on Placid Place, is asking the trial judge to order the case be mediated to see if it can be resolved without a trial.

Adams, 29, faces the possibility of the death penalty in the July 2018 death of Erica Owen, 25. Adams and Owen had a prior relationship, and Owen had a protective order against Adams at the time she was killed.

Adams was charged with murder, first-degree burglary, tampering with evidence and theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 in the incident. Adams was also charged with first-degree criminal mischief for a prior incident where he allegedly vandalized Owen's home.

Michael Bufkin, one of Adams' attorneys and a member of the state Department of Public Advocacy's Capital Trials branch, filed the motion. Bufkin said Thursday that mediation is a process where a retired judge would meet with both prosecutors and the defense team, hear from both sides and ultimately make a recommendation to resolve the case.

"The victim's family is allowed to be there," and is "allowed to raise some issues" during the process, Bufkin said.

"It can take a day, or sometimes more than a day," Bufkin said. "There's no time limit on it."

Mediation in criminal cases has been used somewhat over the past decade, but has become more common, Bufkin said.

"I think a lot of people are utilizing mediation now, because so many (cases) have been backed up by COVID," Bufkin said. Trials were postponed and nonemergency hearings were canceled for much of last year, when courts shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In general, both sides would make statements to the judge and provide documents, and the judge would meet individually with the prosecution and defense before making a recommendation. The recommendation is not an order to resolve the case.

"The (trial) judge can order both sides to negotiate, but that doesn't necessarily mean both sides will agree," Bufkin said. "... It takes both sides to cooperate for it to be successful."

Daviess County Commonwealth's Attorney Bruce Kuegel said he couldn't comment on the motion asking for mediation, but said both the prosecution and defense would have to agree with the mediator's recommendation.

"It's not anything binding on either party," Kuegel said Thursday. "There's either an agreement to resolve it or there isn't."

Any evidence presented during the mediation isn't admissible at trial, Kuegel said.

"It's just a negotiation," he said.

Daviess Circuit Judge Jay Wethington will hold a hearing on Bufkin's motion on Tuesday in Circuit Court.

Adams is being held in the Daviess County Detention Center. Kuegel said a trial date in the case has not been scheduled.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

