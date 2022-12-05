Defense seeks another mistrial over surprise evidence in Palm Springs quadruple homicide

This Toyota Corolla, police say, held three teens killed in the Palm Springs quadruple homicide early Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.

Attorneys representing a man charged with the murders of four in Palm Springs in 2019 told a judge Monday he should declare a second mistrial after evidence believed to be missing for nearly four years was found last month.

The first trial against Jose Larin-Garcia, 23, resulted in a mistrial earlier this year after testimony spanned several months between 2021 and 2022 and jurors could not agree on a verdict. He could face the death penalty if convicted as charged of the four slayings.

After months of testimony in the second trial, the prosecution told Superior Court Judge Anthony Villalobos that a bag containing an eighth casing, a cigarette butt and broken glass had been found in the trunk of the car in which the three were killed. The evidence had been gathered by a tow truck driver and was thought to have been lost.

"It dramatically changes the state of the evidence from when the trial began," said John Dolan, Larin-Garcia's defense attorney. "We didn’t create this problem. It’s just negligence, and it’s serious negligence.”

Villalobos said he'll likely rule Tuesday, when argument is set to resume.

Palm Springs police were dispatched early on the morning of Feb. 3, 2019, to the 3700 block of East Sunny Dunes Road, where three people were found fatally shot in a crashed car: Jacob Montgomery, 19; Juan Duarte Raya, 18; and Yuliana Garcia, 17. Carlos Campos Rivera, 25, was found dead several blocks away in the middle of Canon Drive.

Larin-Garcia was found hiding under a truck nearby and was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries. He later left the hospital and attempted to take a bus to Florida, after a friend purchased him a ticket under a fake name. He was arrested at the Greyhound Bus Station in Indio.

Deputy District Attorney Samantha Paixao has argued through both trials that Larin-Garcia shot all four during a botched drug deal. She characterized the killings as "executions," and Larin-Garcia as the "executioner."

Story continues

Dolan has argued another suspect could still be at large after someone was seen by police limping away in the area of the crash. He has also alleged a bullet casing matching the casings found in Larin-Garcia's trunk was planted there, which the prosecution has repeatedly disputed.

After the revelation of the new evidence, the judge excused the jury for several weeks. They are due in court Tuesday.

The defense team filed motions for a mistrial and dismissal last week, arguing substantial testimony had been provided based on seven, not eight, bullet casings having been recovered by investigators. But in court Monday, Villalobos questioned Dolan and his co-counsel Anthony Valente on the significance of the casing, namely how it could support their case that Larin-Garcia was not the shooter.

"There was sloppy evidence gathering," Valente said during the hearing Monday.

"Sloppy evidence gathering doesn’t make it exculpatory," Villalobos responded.

Paixao echoed this during the hearing, arguing that the evidence being rediscovered later doesn't make it "exculpatory at all.”

"The people would have loved to have this evidence from the very get go," Paixao said.

During the first trial in late 2021, the defense shows a theory of the trajectory of the gunshots that killed four people.

The defense outlined in its request for a mistrial that Julie Osburn, a crime scene technician for the police department, found the bag of debris in the trunk of the car when she was preparing the vehicle to be transported for the jury to inspect it last month.

"It was supposedly in the possession of law enforcement for about four years," Dolan said.

The bag was later booked into evidence, and its contents analyzed. Villalobos said during Monday's hearing that the bullet casing was tested and appeared to be fired from the same gun as the other casings found at the crime scene. The defense further argued that the glass in the bag could have blood stains indicating the location from which the fatal shots were fired. The casing, Dolan argued, needs to be further analyzed.

"The casing is critical, and it wasn't found until the middle of the second trial," Dolan said Monday. "It’s unfair to Mr. Larin-Garcia."

The defense team argued that a mistrial should be declared so that a new trial can start "at square one."

Christopher Damien covers public safety and the criminal justice system. He can be reached at christopher.damien@desertsun.com or follow him at @chris_a_damien.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Judge in Palm Springs quadruple homicide will rule on new evidence