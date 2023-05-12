Defense seeks competency exam for murder suspect

May 12—ASHTABULA — An Ashtabula man accused of killing a 46-year-old mother of two in a random shooting spree last Friday will undergo an evaluation to see if he is competent to stand trial.

David Montalban's attorney, public defender Tina Scibona, requested a competency exam for her client at a hearing held Thursday morning in Ashtabula Municipal Court.

Montalban, 54, is being held without bond in the city jail on orders from Municipal Judge Laura DiGiacomo.

During Montalban's initial court appearance Monday, he entered "no plea" to one count of aggravated murder with a firearm specification, and one count of murder with a firearm specification, for the shooting death of Rihanna Gilbert of Ashtabula.

Montalban also entered "no plea" to one count of attempted aggravated murder, with a firearm specification, for shooting and wounding Timothy Campbell, 33, of Ashtabula.

If convicted, Montalban faces life in prison.

Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell has called the shootings "random acts of violence," because the two victims appear to have no connection to one another nor the suspect. No motive is known at this time.

Last Friday, Ashtabula police officers responded to a report of a man wearing a gray hoodie firing multiple shots in the parking lot of the O'Reilly Auto Parts store, 1124 West Prospect Road, according to police reports.

Upon arrival, shortly after 3 p.m., officers discovered the suspect holding a semi-automatic handgun. He was ordered to drop the weapon and he surrendered without incident, Stell said.

Gilbert, a 1995 graduate of Ashtabula High School, was shot and killed at the scene. She leaves behind two daughters, according to her obituary.

The second victim, Campbell, was carrying a young child as he ran from the shooter. The shooter pursued Campbell and shot him in the hip behind the store. The child was unharmed, according to police reports.

Campbell ran with the child in his arms for several blocks despite the gunshot wound.

Ashtabula Fire Department personnel picked him up and transported him to the Ashtabula County Medical Center, where he was flown by medical helicopter to a Cleveland hospital, according to police. He is expected to recover.

Stray bullets also reportedly hit a nearby house and a vehicle stopped at the red light, reports show.