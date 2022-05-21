Defense seeks to discredit patient's account of assault

May 21—DANVERS — The lawyer for a former Danvers detox center employee, who is charged with raping a patient there four years ago, pressed the woman on her drug use and questioned how she'd obtained money in a cross-examination that left her in tears at several points.

Pasquale Piantedosi, 59, of Saugus, is on trial in Salem Superior Court on two counts of rape, after the woman told investigators that he entered her room and put his fingers inside of her twice in the early morning hours of March 9, 2018.

Piantedosi, who had started working at the Beth Israel Lahey Health program in Danvers as a recovery specialist a few weeks earlier, has denied that anything happened. His attorney, Bernard Grossberg told jurors on Wednesday that the accusations are either part of a shakedown of his client for money or the result of hallucinations due to the drugs and medications she was on.

But on the witness stand Friday, the woman denied ever suffering hallucinations.

"It never happened to me," she said in response to a suggestion by Grossberg that cocaine, one of the drugs the woman used, caused hallucinations.

Grossberg also pressed the woman on how she paid for the drugs, suggesting that she had worked as a "dancer" or a "stripper."

"Never," she said. She'd had a "significant other" at the time who helped her financially, and had also worked for a friend cleaning houses, she testified.

Testimony is expected to continue Monday.

