Defense seeks new judge in Montgomery riverfront brawl case

A defense attorney for two of the people charged with misdemeanor assault in the Montgomery riverfront brawl has asked the judge recuse herself while claiming that "the Montgomery Municipal Court is predisposed against my clients."

Terry Luck is one of the attorneys for Allen Todd and Zachery Shipman. He filed a motion on Thursday in Montgomery Municipal Court seeking the recusal of Judge Samarria Munnerlyn Dunson, and also seeking the appointment of visiting judge. His clients cannot get a fair trial in municipal court, Luck alleges.

There are no juries in municipal court. The presiding judge determines the verdict.

Todd, of Orange Beach, and Shipman, of Selma, are set to appear in Dunson’s court Thursday. The two had hearings before her on Oct. 27, but the cases were continued because plea negotiations fell through. Dunson didn’t accept those plea deals, Luck’s motion reads.

The two are charged with assaulting Dameion Pickett, co-captain of the Harriott II riverboat. Pickett went ashore that day to ask a people who owned a pontoon boat to move from the slip where the riverboat docks.

As witnesses watch from above, a fight between a black dock worker and several white boaters happened Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Riverfront Park in Montgomery.

The resulting melee was captured on cell phone cameras and the footage went viral.

Luck’s motion alleges that the judge stated in the plea process that Pickett was being “blackmailed” and that the guilty pleas were not “fair” to him. However, the City of Montgomery and Pickett approved the plea offers, Luck’s motion reads.

Two days before the hearings, Shipman filed misdemeanor assault charges against Pickett. Video footage shows Pickett allegedly sought out Shipman after the fight was over and struck him in the head, Luck said. The attorney denied that the charges filed against Pickett were part of trial strategy.

“Mr. Shipman exercised his right as a citizen of Alabama to seek justice by using the court system,” Luck said in a Friday morning telephone interview. “A magistrate of the City of Montgomery reviewed the evidence, including video evidence, and determined that probable cause existed to bring charges against Mr. Pickett.”

Luck’s motion also alleges that Pickett is a city employee and received preferential treatment when the charges were levied against him.

More: Montgomery riverfront brawl: Black co-captain faces assault charge

“The City of Montgomery issued a summons and did not require the City of Montgomery employee (Pickett) to be arrested,” the motion reads. Todd and Shipman were arrested “.. and had to spend twelve hours in jail confinement by the City of Montgomery, despite (their) having post(ed) bond.”

The city also held news conferences to announce the arrests of Todd and Shipman and two other co-defendants, but Pickett’s arrest was not announced publicly, Luck said Friday.

“There is a disturbing pattern that shows the Montgomery Municipal Court is predisposed against my clients,” he said.

The Harriott II is docked at the Montgomery Riverwalk in Montgomery on Aug. 7.

On the evening of Aug. 5, the riverboat was returning from a two-hour cruise and could not dock because privately owned pontoon boats were moored in the riverboat’s slip.

Pickett and a 16-year-old deckhand went ashore to ask the owners to move the pontoon boat, and a brawl erupted captured by dozens of cell phones. The footage showed Pickett, who is Black, being repeatedly struck by the group of white boaters as frustrated riverboat passengers looked on. It went viral on social media and received national media attention.

The FBI investigated the incident as a possible hate crime and found no evidence the fight was racially motivated, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said shortly after the melee.

More: Montgomery riverfront brawl: Folding chair shows up in tourist photos, at voter drives

During the trials, Mary Todd, also of Selma, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment in the assault on Pickett. She was originally charged with misdemeanor assault. She was ordered to attend anger management class and pay $357 in court costs.

Allen Todd and Mary Todd are brother and sister.

Richard Roberts, of Selma, entered guilty pleas to two counts of misdemeanor assault against Pickett, and Daniel Warren, the 16-year-old deckhand on the riverboat. Pickett and Warren accepted the guilty pleas.

Dunson ruled that Roberts will serve 32 days of a four-month suspended jail sentence, to be served on weekends in a Perry County facility, complete 100 hours of community service and pay court costs totaling $714, records show.

A Change.org petition was established after the first hearings complaining about Dunson’s “alarming leniency” in her rulings of the plea agreements. The petition also seeks Dunson’s removal from future hearings relating to the incident.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Defense seeks new judge in Montgomery riverfront brawl case