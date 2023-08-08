Defense seeks to limit evidence in trial for teen charged with fatal stabbing in Scranton

Aug. 7—SCRANTON — The attorney for a teenager charged with fatally stabbing another teen asked a judge to prevent prosecutors from presenting evidence seized during the arrest, arguing Scranton police did not have sufficient cause to support taking him into custody.

Attorney William Stephens Jr., of Kingston, contends police improperly stopped Amir Williams, 17, who is Black, because he was seen running in the area of where 18 year-old Tyler McKenna was mortally wounded during a June 22, 2022 fight involving several Black males.

"He should never have been stopped simply because he is an African-American male who was in the area of where a crime occurred," Stephens argued Monday at a hearing before Lackawanna County Judge James Gibbons. "If the stop is improper, the identification is improper."

Williams was not stopped solely because of his race, countered Deputy District Attorney Drew Krowiak, noting Williams was "covered in blood" when police located him just blocks from the murder. Video surveillance from a nearby building also captured Williams repeatedly stabbing McKenna.

The issue is one of several Gibbons heard at hearing on a defense motion that seeks to limit the evidence prosecutors can present at Williams trial in November on charges of first- and third-degree murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Williams is accused of repeatedly stabbing McKenna during a fight by 3 West Olive St., near the Scranton High School, that also involved two other teenagers. Police say the fight grew out of a gang dispute.

Lackawanna County Judge Andy Jarbola ruled in June that Williams may stand trial as an adult. The cases against the two other teenagers are pending in juvenile court, District Attorney Mark Powell said.

Monday's hearing focused on the circumstances surrounding Williams' identification as a suspect.

Stephens also asked Gibbons to bar the testimony of a witness who identified Williams as taking part in the fight. He argued the identification was tainted because police took him to see Williams while he was sitting on the ground, handcuffed. The man also said he was only 75% sure Williams was involved.

Prosecutors contend the identification was not suggestive because the witness was taken to see all suspects, who were taken into custody shortly after the stabbing.

"Based on the totality of the circumstances ... the witness was reliable," Krowiak said.

Gibbons must also decide several other issues, including whether jurors will hear about disparaging comments Williams in Lackawanna County Prison about McKenna's death.

Stephens contends the comments, captured on another inmate's video call with a person outside the facility, have nothing to do with his client's state of mind at the time of the incident.

Krowiak argued the comments should be allowed because they show Williams had "ill will" toward the victim.

Stephens also wants to present evidence that McKenna wielded a machete in a separate fight with another person shortly before he was killed. Prosecutors contend the fight is unrelated to the murder.

Gibbons took the arguments under advisement and will rule at a later date.

Contact the writer: tbesecker@timesshamrock.com; 570-348-9137; @tmbeseckerTT on Twitter.