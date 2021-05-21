Defense seeks minimum sentence for man in New Mexico boy's death

May 21—The defense attorney for Jordan Anthony Nuñez, who pleaded guilty to counts tied to the 2017 beating death of 13-year-old Jeremiah Valencia, is seeking the minimum prison sentence of 14 years.

Mark Earnest filed a 58-page document Wednesday in the First Judicial District Court, arguing some charges against Nuñez should be merged and that his age at the time of the crime and lack of a criminal history warrant the minimum sentence.

State prosecutors are seeking the maximum 24 years when Nuñez is sentenced in early June.

Nuñez, 22, pleaded guilty in March 2020 to one count of recklessly permitting child abuse resulting in death and two counts of tampering with evidence. He is accused of helping his father, Thomas Wayne Ferguson, torture and kill Jeremiah at a home in Nambé in November 2017 while the boy's mother, Tracy Ann Peña, was jailed on a probation violation. Ferguson, Nuñez and Peña then buried Jeremiah's body along a roadside near the community, authorities have said.

The body was found buried in a plastic container in January 2018. An autopsy and investigation revealed the boy had been severely beaten and abused, and he had been confined in a dog kennel prior to his death.

Ferguson, the primary defendant in the case who was facing a murder charge, took his own life in the Santa Fe County jail in April 2018.

Peña also faced charges in her son's death and is serving a 12-year sentence under a plea deal.

After Ferguson's death, prosecutors began to focus more heavily on Nuñez and his role in the fatal abuse.

Prosecutors say Nuñez participated in Jeremiah's beatings and stood by and watched as his father assaulted the boy.

The defense has maintained Nuñez did not beat the boy and that his actions did not amount to a serious violent crime.

In the sentencing report, Earnest argued the two counts of tampering should be merged into one, reducing Nuñez's maximum possible sentence to 21 years.

According to court documents, Nuñez was charged with one count of tampering for helping to roll Jeremiah's body into a carpet and transport it to a detached garage at the home in Nambé where the boy had been living with his mother and younger sister, along with Ferguson and Nuñez.

Nuñez received a second count of tempering for helping to transport the boy's body to the burial site.

"As alleged in the indictment and set forth in the plea agreement, it is clear that Count 2 and 3 are but steps in a single course of conduct," Earnest wrote of the tampering charges. "The alleged acts took place over the course of a week, they are links in a chain of acts committed for a single purpose and they concern the same body."

Prosecutors disagreed in a request for the court to deny the merger.

"Not only did Count 2 and Count 3 occur roughly six days apart, but the acts of tampering also occurred at different locations," prosecutors wrote.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Padgett Macias declined to comment Thursday due to the upcoming sentencing hearing.

Earnest contended Nuñez was only 19 when Jeremiah was killed and had no prior criminal record. The attorney also noted his client had a history of abuse by his father — reasons to further reduce his sentence to 14 years.

A hearing in the case is scheduled Monday, with sentencing to be held June 1-3.