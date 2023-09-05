Defense seeks mistrial in second week of Starts Right Here shooting trial

Preston Walls, left, listens to testimony as evidence is reviewed during his trial at the Polk County Courthouse.

Attorneys for the teen who shot and killed two peers in January at a Des Moines alternative school asked for a mistrial Tuesday after one of the police officers testifying against him referred to him as the "bad guy."

Tuesday marked the second week of the trial of Preston Walls, charged with murder and other offenses in the deaths of Rashad Carr, 16, and Gionni Dameron, 18. All three were enrolled at the Starts Right Here school downtown where on Jan. 23,Walls shot and killed both youths in a hail of bullets. He was arrested a short time later after fleeing from a traffic stop.

A second defendant, alleged getaway driver Bravon Tukes, will stand trial separately in October.

Walls' attorneys concede he was the shooter, but say he acted in self-defense. Glen Downey, representing Walls, said last week that Carr and Dameron had been threatening and bullying Walls, and that his client feared for his life when he shot them. Police believe the teens were on opposing sides of a gang dispute, although the victims' families have denied they were involved in gangs.

Jurors on Friday heard from William Holmes, also known as Will Keeps, the founder of the school. Keeps, who was seriously injured in the shootings, explained how he'd spotted Walls entering the school's main room with what he suspected was a concealed gun and had tried to intercept him and guide him out, only to be struck by two of the 30 shots Walls ultimately fired.

On Tuesday, the court resumed after the long weekend with continued cross-examination of Keeps. The defense focused on a visit to the school before the shooting by the mother of Trevontay Jenkins, who was shot and killed by Des Moines police in December. Jenkins was Tukes' brother, and police have said Carr, an aspiring rapper, had made a "diss" video insulting the slain youth before his death.

Another Tukes brother, Brandon Michael Tukes, 23, had been killed the previous month in a shooting in suburban Phoenix.

"I wanted her to talk to the kids and say to leave the gang stuff alone, (to say) 'Look at what it’s doing to my family. I just lost two of my sons,' " Keeps said. "... I just wanted her to encourage the kids to stop doing this crazy stuff out in the streets because of this violence, it was getting too bad."

Does calling Walls a 'bad guy' require a mistrial?

After Keeps stepped down, prosecutors moved on to Walls' subsequent flight and arrest. Jurors heard from the officer who, alerted to watch for a black sedan without plates, spotted and pulled over Bravon Tukes' car, from which Walls fled, and from two K9 officers who located Walls and the weapon used in the killings in a nearby wooded area. They also heard from several officials about Walls' ankle GPS monitor from a previous offense, which he cut off shortly before the shooting, and from the crime scene techs who processed the shooting scene.

One point of contention rose after the testimony of Des Moines police K9 officer Daobandon Meunsaveng, who at said his dog was very worked up after having caught the "bad guy." Afterward, defense attorney Darren Page asked the judge to order a mistrial.

"This is a veteran police officer who has testified before, I’m sure of it, and knows better than to call the defendant the 'bad guy,'" Page said, pointing to prior cases in which prosecutors have been faulted for using similar language.

Prosecutor Daniel Voogt called the phrase a "colloquialism" and said the judge could address it with a corrective order to the jury.

"Whatever impact those two words may have had do not raise to such unfair prejudice as to merit a mistrial," he said.

Judge Lawrence McLellan said he would reserve judgment on the motion.

