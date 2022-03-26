Defense seeks more time to get report on crash that killed off-duty officer

Mar. 25—SALEM — The attorney for a driver charged with veering across a roadway and colliding head-on with an off-duty Salem police officer, killing him, nearly two years ago asked a judge on Thursday for more time to prepare his defense.

Juan Marinez, 27, of 4 First St., Salem, is facing a vehicular homicide charge in the June 25, 2020, crash on Jefferson Avenue that killed Patrolman Dana Mazola, 56.

Mazola, a 31-year veteran officer who had just obtained retirement paperwork earlier that day, was on his way home when, a police report concluded, Marinez crossed the center line and traveled directly into the path of Mazola's 2011 Toyota Corolla.

Marinez, police said, was going 55 mph at the time, more than twice the speed limit, and appeared to have failed to negotiate a curve in the road. His car's event data recorder showed that he attempted unsuccessfully just one second before impact to steer hard to the right to get back into his lane.

He is charged with both reckless and negligent vehicular homicide.

Marinez's attorney, Michael Cerulli, convinced a judge last year to allow him to bill the state for the cost of his own crash reconstruction and medical experts. While Cerulli is a private attorney hired by Marinez's family, the lawyer told a judge his client could not afford to pay experts on his own.

On Thursday, Cerulli asked Judge Randy Chapman for another three months for his expert to complete a report.

Chapman told the lawyer he was reluctant to give him that much time, however.

Cerulli said he had waited nine months for a state police crash report in the case.

Chapman told the lawyer that a paid defense expert generally has more resources than the state and usually turns over a report more quickly.

Chapman agreed to schedule the next hearing in the case for May 3, and told Marinez that he would not have to appear in court that day.

Members of the Mazola family were in court Thursday, then met privately with a prosecutor and victim-witness advocate after the hearing.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis