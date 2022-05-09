Defense seeks more time before trial of IBC bank employee

May 9—Only have a minute? Listen instead

It appears a plea deal is in the works between a former IBC bank employee and the federal government.

Authorities said Itzel Arlete Vega, 23, an Hidalgo County resident, is accused of embezzling $86,582.14 from three accounts of customers of International Bank of Commerce. The alleged thefts occurred from July 2021 through September 2021, according to a federal criminal complaint.

Federal court documents indicate an attorney representing Vega has filed a motion asking for a continuance in the case.

"Defendant's counsel is respectfully requesting a continuance of the pre-trial and jury selection dates, due to additional time needed to complete the review of discovery in this matter and to finalize a plea agreement with the U.S. Attorney's office. The parties are requesting a sixty[1]five (65) day continuance in this matter," the motion reads.

Jury selection had been scheduled to begin Monday.

Vega worked at the Nolana IBC Bank branch at 2900 W. Expressway 83 in McAllen.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations agents allege Vega began embezzling from one IBC bank customer in July 2021, where she reopened the account of a customer who had passed away and filled out a change of address form as well, the federal criminal complaint reads.

Between July 26 and Aug. 18, 2021, Vega made 27 transactions using the customer 's debit card totaling $2,822.68, the federal complaint states. In addition, she withdrew $7,616 from the account, according to the complaint.

A further investigation by HSI agents revealed that Vega had committed the same action against two other bank customers, according to authorities. She made seven withdrawals from one account for $5,453.90, which she repaid, the federal complaint states.

In the other account, Vega allegedly conducted 230 transactions including ATM withdrawals and purchases totaling $70,577.19, the federal complaint reflects.

Video surveillance shows Vega depositing the funds into a personal account at a PNC Bank, according to authorities.

According to the federal complaint, on Dec. 1, 2021 IBC Bank Vice President Marty Charles spoke to Vega via phone and Vega said she had paid back the money on two of the accounts but did not have any money in her savings account to pay back the $70,577.19 she had taken.

Federal agents searched Vega's apartment on Feb. 16, where they found more than 50 items of high-end merchandise, including handbags, shoes, and makeup in addition to other clothing merchandise.

Vega was arrested on Feb. 17 and remains free on a $50,000 bond.