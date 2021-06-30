Defense seeks plea deal in 2019 death of East Huntingdon baby

Jun. 30—The lawyer for a Fayette County man charged with first-degree murder of an 11-month old East Huntingdon child told a judge on Tuesday his client was ready to plead guilty to a lesser charge.

Assistant Public Defender Jack Manderino said Derrick A. Bass, 31, of Uniontown indicated his desire to plead guilty to an offense that would require he serve something other than life in prison without the possibility of parole.

"There is a good chance we can get this resolved," Manderino said. "We had plea discussions for the first time this morning and this could turn into a guilty plea."

District Attorney John Peck said he tendered no plea deals to Bass, who the prosecution contends intentionally killed the infant daughter of his girlfriend on July 13, 2019. Police said Niomie Miller was drowned while in Bass' care and was left under a blanket in a playpen for her mother to find when she returned home.

According to police, Bass was caring for the baby girl along with his two children at the Laurel Hill Apartments near Scottdale while his girlfriend, with whom he had been dating for just a few days, was at work.

Bass was eventually apprehended several days later near Cleveland. During an initial questioning, police said he denied any involvement in the baby's death and said he left the child with an neighbor. He later claimed the child became unresponsive while in his care and that he ran water on her face and back in an attempt to revive her before he fled, investigators contended. Police said he eventually left the apartment with his two children, two televisions and 27 DVDs.

In court Tuesday, Peck said he would speak to the baby's mother to gauge her interest in a plea deal.

"I will find out the victim's position about the case, but there is a potential she will be opposed to a plea deal," Peck said.

Bass, who remains in jail without bond, did not speak during Tuesday's hearing.

Judge Scott Mears said a trial would begin Aug. 9.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .