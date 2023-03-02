Defense seeks plea deal for man accused of killing roommate with bow and arrow in El Paso County

Mar. 1—Attorneys representing a man accused of shooting and killing his roommate with a cross bow in El Paso County told the court on Wednesday that they are actively seeking a plea deal.

Prosecutors say Carlos Alberto Trejo, 36, killed his roommate, Martin Federico Rodarte, 37, with a compound archery bow in December before attempting to break into the Colorado Springs Police Department's Falcon substation.

Trejo is charged with second-degree murder. His attorney Josianne Purchio disclosed to the court that the defense team is trying to negotiate a plea deal for Trejo.

Purchio requested a continuance of Trejo's plea hearing to allow for more time to negotiate with the prosecution.

Negotiations have been delayed in part because the defense has not received a copy of the coroner's report for Rodarte.

Judge William Bain granted a continuance and set a new plea hearing for April 5.

Trejo was arrested Dec. 18 when police found that he had entered the secure back parking lot of the Falcon substation and was trying to break a window to enter the substation, according to an arrest affidavit.

When officers spoke with Trejo, he told them that he "just woke up and shot my friend in the chest" with an arrow, and wanted to turn himself in, according to the affidavit.

Trejo remains in custody at the El Paso County jail on a $500,000 bond.

