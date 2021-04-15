Defense seeks test info before evaluation of murder suspect

Apr. 15—SALEM — A Salem Superior Court judge said Wednesday that he's unlikely to order prosecutors to turn over information about psychological testing their expert wants conducted on a man charged in a multi-day crime spree that left a Salem man dead, two women shot, and a store clerk raped back in 2017.

Brian Brito, 25, is awaiting trial on charges that include first-degree murder for the March 27, 2017 death of Mohammedreza Sina Zangiband, 24, of Salem. Zangiband was shot to death in his car in Lynn, where he was delivering food.

Later that night, Brito drove to North Andover, where he robbed a Richdale store on Chickering Road and raped the clerk.

He was arrested shortly after that incident as he drove down Route 1 in Peabody. The gun police found he was carrying was subsequently linked to a March 25 shooting in Lawrence, in which two women, one from Haverhill and one from New Hampshire, were wounded but survived.

Nearly two years ago, Brito's lawyer at the time announced that he would be pursuing an insanity defense in the case based on a report from a defense-hired expert.

That attorney, Joseph Collins, died a few months later, and the case was delayed while Brito's new lawyer, Joseph Cunha, got up to speed.

Prosecutor Jessica Strasnick hired Dr. Russell Vasile to evaluate Brito. She said Vasile has recommended psychological tests of Brito to determine whether he is "malingering" — exaggerating or faking his responses to appear incapable of committing the crime.

Cunha said he is willing to agree to the testing — but only if Strasnick provides him with information about what tests the psychologist will conduct on Brito ahead of time.

Strasnick argued Wednesday that her experts are concerned that disclosing that information would potentially allow Brito to prepare for the tests.

Cunha called that suggestion "absurd," saying Brito has no way to research the tests beforehand while held at the Middleton Jail — and that he has no intention of helping him with answers.

Cunha said he just wants to know if he should object to the test.

Judge Jeff Karp called the request "highly unusual," and even more so given the expert's concerns about malingering.

"What standing would the defendant have to object to the tests?" asked Karp, outlining how the insanity defense shifts the burden to prosecutors to prove Brito was sane at the time. "They have the burden of proof," Karp said. The prosecution's expert should be able to have the information he needs to form a professional opinion, said the judge.

"The notion that this is somehow unfair to Mr. Brito under the circumstances strikes me as wrong," Karp said.

Cunha said he wasn't arguing the fairness of the tests, only seeking to preserve his client's rights. He said it was the prosecutor, whom he referred to by her first name, who used the term "unfair" to characterize his argument.

"He could say, 'I'm not going to subject myself to testing,' and that would be our leverage," Cunha later added.

Karp told the attorney he commended him for his advocacy on behalf of Brito but said he was leaning toward denying the request.

