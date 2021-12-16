Ex-Epstein worker says she 'never' saw misconduct by Maxwell

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LARRY NEUMEISTER
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — A former office worker for financier Jeffrey Epstein testified Thursday as the first defense witness at the sex abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, telling jurors she did not witness misconduct by Maxwell while working closely with her for six years.

“Never,” Cimberly Espinosa responded when asked if she ever saw Maxwell or Epstein “engaged in any misbehavior.”

Espinosa also testified about seeing a key accuser in the case — who testified for the government as “Jane” to protect her privacy — visiting Epstein’s New York City office on Madison Avenue “a few times” in the late 1990s. She said Jane’s mother had told workers she was Epstein’s goddaughter.

Because of that, “She was treated with utmost respect,” Espinosa said. Jane’s interactions with Epstein gave her the impression “it was a loving relationship,” she added.

Espinosa told the jury in federal court in Manhattan she assisted Maxwell in managing Epstein’s multiple high-end properties between 1996 and 2002, saying “I looked up to her very much.”

The defense case began after the jury heard four women detail accusations, including Jane, that they were teens when they became victims of a sex-abuse scheme devised by Maxwell and Epstein. The British socialite's attorneys are expected to make their case that Maxwell isn't the one to blame.

The government's case lasted only two weeks and the defense case could last just two days. Both sides streamlined their witness lists without revealing why, making the trial end well short of an original six-week estimate.

The start of the defense case has already sparked the usual speculation about whether the high-profile defendant will take the witness stand in her own defense — a gamble that is almost never taken. Either way, U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan will have to receive direct confirmation from Maxwell about her decision before the defense can rest.

Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to charges she acted as Epstein’s chief enabler, recruiting and grooming young girls for him to abuse during sexual massages.

Maxwell was once Epstein’s girlfriend before becoming a trusted employee. Witnesses testified the pair exploited them between 1994 to 2004 at Epstein’s homes, including an estate in Palm Beach, Florida; his posh Manhattan townhouse; and a Santa Fe, New Mexico, ranch.

The defense has insisted that Maxwell is being made a scapegoat for alleged sex crimes by Epstein, who killed himself in jail in 2019. Her lawyers have sought to show that the accusers exaggerated Maxwell's involvement at the behest of lawyers seeking payouts for the women from civil claims against the Epstein estate.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Lawyer: Ghislaine Maxwell defense has two focuses

    When they start presenting her defense Thursday, Ghislaine Maxwell's attorneys will likely try to question the accusers' memory and separate Maxwell from Jeffrey Epstein in the juror's minds, according to a law professor. (Dec. 15)

  • Ghislaine Maxwell’s former assistant tells jury she ‘looked up to her’

    Cimberly Espinosa, Maxwell’s first defense witness who worked for her from 1996 until 2002, also says Jeffrey Epstein was ‘a giver’ Cimberly Espinosa is questioned by Christian Everdell in a courtroom sketch on 16 December. Photograph: Jane Rosenberg/Reuters Ghislaine Maxwell’s former assistant in Jeffrey Epstein’s New York City office spoke fondly of her one-time boss on Thursday, saying she had “fun” working for the former British socialite. “I highly respected Ghislaine,” Cimberly Espinosa, t

  • People can confidently recall false memories, expert testifies at Maxwell trial

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A psychologist testifying for Ghislaine Maxwell's defense in the British socialite's sex abuse trial said on Thursday that people can sound confident when they recall false memories. The testimony from Elizabeth Loftus, a psychology professor at the University of California, Irvine, is part of the defense effort to undermine the credibility of four women who say that Maxwell groomed them for abuse by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein when they were teenagers. "When you have post-event suggestion or intervention, people get very confident about their wrong answers," Loftus said.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers to focus her defense on 'memory, manipulation and money'

    Ghislaine Maxwell's attorneys will likely focus on portraying the British socialite's accusers as untrustworthy and motivated by money when they start presenting their case in her sex abuse trial on Thursday, according to legal experts and court filings. Prosecutors rested their case on Friday after two weeks of emotional, often explicit testimony from four women who said Maxwell recruited and groomed them for abuse by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein when the women were teenagers. The women portrayed Maxwell as central to their abuse by Epstein, a globetrotting financier who died by suicide in 2019 in jail while awaiting trial on sex abuse charges.

  • Epstein assistant says trees were shipped to private island and describes financier’s ‘loving relationship’ with teen

    Former aide says Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell acted like ‘a couple’ and ‘were a little flirty’

  • $2T bill stalled, Senate Dems seem ready to move on for now

    Democrats' vast social and environment package languished in Senate limbo Thursday as leaders' hopes for resolving holdout Sen. Joe Manchin's demands and considering the bill in this year's waning days seemed all but dead. Instead, he described Democrats' efforts to break a logjam on voting rights legislation and a pile of nominations the Senate will consider “as we continue working to bring the Senate to a position where we can move forward" on the social and environment bill. It was unclear whether Democrats would be able to win over Manchin, D-W.Va., without decisive intervention by President Joe Biden.

  • Ravens add player to Reserve/COVID-19 list for second-straight day

    The Ravens added a player to the Reserve/COVID-19 list for the second-straight day

  • Milwaukee breaks homicide record again and Giannis is in the health protocol

    Welcome to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's daily news briefing.

  • Defense Can’t Escape the Totality of the Evidence Against Ghislaine Maxwell

    Witnesses have described a woman lurking in the background and enabling a sex offender

  • O.J. Simpson’s Parole Ends Early: He’s ‘a Completely Free Man’

    Former football star acquitted of murder in L.A. and convicted for armed robbery in Las Vegas granted early discharge

  • Judge in Prince Andrew suit says document should be unsealed

    A secret 2008 settlement that a lawyer for Prince Andrew says would protect him against a lawsuit claiming he sexually abused an American when she was 17 should be made public, a judge said Tuesday. The agreement was reached between Virginia Giuffre and financier Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself in 2019 while awaiting a sex trafficking trial in New York City. Giuffre was among many women who said Epstein sexually abused them when they were underage. Attorney Andrew Brettler has argued that the deal also shields Andrew from a separate claim brought against the prince by Giuffre this year.

  • What's going on with Ghislaine Maxwell's sex abuse trial?

    The prosecution has made its case against Ghislaine Maxwell. Starting Thursday, her defense team takes its turn. Maxwell, a socialite, has denied allegations from multiple women that she helped the millionaire Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls. With just days left in Maxwell’s trial, it’s time to take stock of developments.

  • Ex-boarding school for Native children owning up to its past

    Middle schooler Rarity Cournoyer stood at the heart of the Red Cloud Indian School campus and chanted a prayer song firmly and solemnly in the Lakota language — in a place where past generations of students were punished for speaking their mother tongue. Lakota language teacher Amery Brave Heart walked quietly with a small bundle of smoldering sage stems. Brave Heart — sporting a long braid on the very campus where his grandfather, Basil Brave Heart, said he had his long hair shorn and carelessly trampled on as a newly arrived pupil — offered the sage to each student as part of a brief smudging or purification ritual, in which they symbolically waved the scented smoke toward themselves. Such scenes would have been hard to imagine here decades ago when Holy Rosary Mission — as the Catholic K-12 school was then named — formed part of a network of boarding schools across North America where generations of Indigenous children were brought to weaken their bonds to tribe and family and assimilate them into the dominant white, English-speaking, Christian culture.

  • Parents Who Sued Over Leaked Photos of Daughter's Crash Show Support for Vanessa Bryant

    Lesli and Christos Catsouras, who sued the California Highway Patrol for allegedly leaking photos of the crash that killed their daughter Nikki, say they "feel desperately sorry for the Bryants"

  • How to Make a Charcuterie Wreath to Add Some Festive Flair to Your Holiday Celebrations

    Because charcuterie houses are so last year.

  • Jacob Zuma: South African court orders ex-president back to jail

    Jacob Zuma was granted medical parole after being sentenced to serve 15 months in jail.

  • Christian officials accuse Israel of holiday discrimination

    A spokesman for Christian churches in the Holy Land on Wednesday accused Israel of discriminating against Christian tourists during the normally busy Christmas holiday season. Israel last month closed its borders to foreign tourists in response to the outbreak of the omicron coronavirus variant. For now, restrictions remain in effect for other foreign tourists, including Christian pilgrims who traditionally have flocked to sites like Jerusalem, Nazareth and Bethlehem, the biblical town in the occupied West Bank revered by Christians as the birthplace of Jesus.

  • UK COVID cases hit record; Top doctor warns of worse to come

    The U.K. recorded the highest number of confirmed new COVID-19 infections Wednesday since the pandemic began, and England’s chief medical officer warned the situation is likely to get worse as the omicron variant drives a new wave of illness during the Christmas holidays. Professor Chris Whitty described the current situation as two epidemics in one — with omicron infections rising rapidly even as the country continues to grapple with the older delta variant, which is still causing a large number of infections. Public health officials expect omicron to become the dominant variant across the U.K. within days.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell's defense calls 'false memories' expert to testify in sex abuse trial

    Ghislaine Maxwell's defense lawyers on Thursday called a psychologist who studies "false memories" to testify at the British socialite's sex abuse trial, part of their effort to undermine the credibility of Maxwell's accusers. Elizabeth Loftus, a psychology professor at the University of California, Irvine, has previously testified in or consulted for hundreds of trials, including those of Harvey Weinstein and O.J. Simpson. Maxwell, 59, is accused of recruiting and grooming teenagers for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein to abuse between 1994 and 2004.

  • Fox hosts target 1/6 committee after Meadows texts turn up heat

    Texts Mark Meadows turned over: Graphic: January 6th CommitteeTwo Fox News prime-time hosts tore into the House's 1/6 investigative committee last night as they spoke about their own texts during the siege.Driving the news: Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham's texts had been turned over to the committee by former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. The hosts spoke 24 hours after committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney read the texts aloud during a hearing on holding Meadows in contempt. Get market new