  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Defense begins case against ex-cop in George Floyd's death

AMY FORLITI, STEVE KARNOWSKI and TAMMY WEBBER
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The defense began its case Tuesday at the murder trial of former Officer Derek Chauvin, seizing on a 2019 confrontation between police and George Floyd in which Floyd suffered dangerously high blood pressure and confessed to heavy use of opioid painkillers.

Chauvin lawyer Eric Nelson has argued that the now-fired white officer did what he was trained to do and that Floyd died last May because of his illegal drug use and underlying health conditions, not because of Chauvin pinning him to the pavement.

Moments after the prosecution rested its case Tuesday after 11 days of testimony and a mountain of video evidence, the defense put on its first witness, a retired Minneapolis police officer who testified about a May 6, 2019, incident in which Floyd was arrested, a year before his fatal encounter with Chauvin.

Scott Creighton said he drew his gun when Floyd, who was a passenger in the car, did not comply with orders to show his hands. Nelson played body camera video that showed Creighton approaching the vehicle on the passenger side, drawing his gun and pulling him out of the car.

Chauvin's lawyer twice asked questions aimed at getting the jury thinking about Floyd swallowing drugs, but Creighton said he did not see Floyd take anything.

Another witness who responded to that call, retired paramedic Michelle Moseng, testified that Floyd told her he had been taking multiple opioids about every 20 minutes.

“I asked him why and he said it was because he was addicted,” said Moseng, who also described Floyd’s behavior as “elevated and agitated” before the judge struck that remark from the record.

Moseng also said she recommended taking Floyd to the hospital based on his high blood pressure, which she measured at 216 over 160, but he resisted.

On cross-examination, prosecutor Erin Eldridge got Moseng to testify that Floyd’s respiratory output, pulse, heart rate, EKG and heart rhythms were normal. Eldridge said Floyd was taken to the hospital and released two hours later.

Eldridge also made a point of noting that officers gave Floyd contradictory commands, with Creighton telling him to put his hands on the dashboard and another officer telling him to put his hands on his head. She noted that another officer threatened to use a stun gun on him, while Floyd asked not to be shot or beaten up.

Judge Peter Cahill cautioned jurors that the evidence from the earlier stop was only for the limited purpose of showing the effects that ingesting opioids might have had on Floyd -- and that they were not to use it to judge Floyd’s character.

During the prosecution side of the case, the wrenching video of Floyd gasping for air was played for the jury along with other bystander footage and police body-camera video of the 46-year-old Black man’s slow-motion death.

Law enforcement experts and veteran Minneapolis police officials, including the police chief himself, testified that Chauvin’s knee on Floyd’s neck for as much as 9 1/2 minutes was excessive and contrary to his training and departmental policy.

And medical experts testified that Floyd died of lack of oxygen because his breathing was constricted as police held him down on his stomach, his hands cuffed behind his back and his face jammed against the ground. The experts rejected the notion that his drug use or heart condition caused his death.

Nelson hasn't said whether Chauvin will take the stand. Testifying could open him up to devastating cross-examination but could also give the jury the opportunity to see any remorse or sympathy on the officer's part.

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the death of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

___

Webber reported from Fenton, Michigan.

Recommended Stories

  • Prosecutors rest their case against Derek Chauvin in George Floyd death

    Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday at the murder trial of former Officer Derek Chauvin after 11 days of testimony and a mountain of video depicting George Floyd’s final moments, opening the way for the defense to present its side.

  • Analysis: Police and bystander accounts bolster Chauvin prosecution

    Prosecutors will rest their case this week against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, bolstered by police testimony and emotional eyewitness descriptions of Floyd dying under Chauvin's knee. So far, prosecutors have called eight members of the Minneapolis Police Department, including the chief. Much of the testimony described Chauvin as using excessive force when he pinned a handcuffed Floyd for more than nine minutes, which Loyola Law School professor Jessica Levinson described as "devastating" for the defense.

  • Seen Annie Murphy and Natasha Lyonne on the Set of ‘Russian Doll’ Season 2

    Sweet second season babyyyyyyyyyyy.

  • Derek Chauvin's trial attorney aims to raise doubt

    Defense attorney Eric Nelson has a broader strategy as he questions witnesses in Derek Chauvin's murder trial. His queries are aimed at undermining the dominant narrative of George Floyd's death, established through widely seen bystander video. (April 12)

  • What drivers said after Martinsville

    Post-race reaction from drivers after Sunday's completion of the NASCAR Cup Series event at Martinsville Speedway.

  • Everything We Know About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Second Baby, From Due Date to Title

    Their baby girl won't be born a princess, but that will change with time.

  • Chauvin’s defence faces uphill battle after prosecution undercuts case

    Police and medical experts have eroded key defence arguments over George Floyd’s death Defence attorney Eric Nelson questions a witness during Derek Chauvin’s trial last week. Photograph: AP Derek Chauvin’s trial opened last month with his lawyer telling the jury there was much more to George Floyd’s death than the now notorious video that prompted global protests for racial justice and landed the former police officer with a murder charge. Eric Nelson laid out the pillars of his defence of Chauvin, the former Minneapolis officer filmed kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, in his opening statement. He said there was an untold story of drug intoxication, a failing heart, a hostile mob, and a police officer doing the best he was trained to do. Nelson also had a card up his sleeve: an official autopsy that made no mention of Floyd having the breath squeezed out of him, as the prosecution claimed, but which did talk about a heart condition and illegal drug use. The defence lawyer promised the jurors that by the time they heard all the evidence, “common sense” would require them to acquit the former policeman who has denied charges of second- and third-degree murder, and manslaughter, over Floyd’s death last May. But as Nelson begins to present his case on Tuesday, he will be confronted with persuading a jury that has listened to a parade of prosecution witnesses who already appear to have done considerable damage to his case. Nelson is presenting two key arguments. He says that whatever actions Chauvin took were reasonable and followed his training as a police officer, and that in any case those actions are not what killed Floyd. “You will learn that Derek Chauvin did exactly what he had been trained to do over the course of his 19-year career. The use of force is not attractive, but it is a necessary component of policing,” he told the jury. But that will be a harder line for Nelson to push after no less than eight of Chauvin’s former colleagues in the Minneapolis police department, including the head of the murder squad, told the jury that digging a knee into a suspect’s neck as a means of detaining them was never authorised. Remarkably, those testifying against Chauvin also included the city’s police chief, Medaria Arradondo, who fired him the day after Floyd’s death and called it “murder”. “It’s not part of our training, and it is certainly not part of our ethics and our values,” he said of Chauvin’s conduct. Defence lawyers frequently tell juries trying police officers not to second-guess those who have to make split-second life-and-death decisions. But that is going to be a difficult argument to present in the face of video that shows Chauvin pressing his knee down on a passive Floyd with plenty of time to decide on his actions. Likewise, a jury might decide that Nelson’s claim that Chauvin and the three officers with him faced a hostile mob, which distracted them from focussing on Floyd’s growing struggle for life, is not what they see on a video showing bystanders mostly pleading with Chauvin to lift his knee. But perhaps the biggest obstacle the defence now faces is the wealth of testimony from medical experts about how Floyd died. Protesters prepare to release balloons in front of the Hennepin county government center, site of the trial, in a protest calling for justice for George Floyd. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Nelson went into the trial armed with an official autopsy that is ambiguous enough on the cause of Floyd’s death to provide fertile ground for sowing reasonable doubt.The Hennepin county medical examiner, Dr Andrew Baker, concluded that the detained man died of “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression”. Baker listed heart disease and illicit drug use as “other significant conditions”. Nelson boiled that down to Floyd dying from a coronary condition combined with the use of powerful illegal drugs found in his system, the opioid fentanyl and methamphetamine. Crucially for the defence, the medical examiner said nothing about lack of oxygen or asphyxia. This was clearly a problem for the prosecution. In different circumstances, it might have been expected to lead the medical evidence with the findings of the official autopsy and then put experts on the stand to back them up. Confronted with Baker’s conclusions, the prosecution did the reverse. It had a succession of medical experts state unequivocally that Floyd died because he couldn’t breathe under the grip of the police officers. One medical witness in particular, an Irish-born pulmonologist, Dr Martin Tobin, held the jury’s attention for hours as he gave clear explanations of complex medical issues. He said that Floyd died because he was caught in a “vice” between Chauvin and the street that all but stopped him breathing “It was almost to the effect that if a surgeon had gone in and removed the lung,” he said. Everything else – brain damage and then heart failure – had followed from that.Tobin’s conclusions were backed by another witness, Dr Lindsey Thomas, a medical examiner who trained Baker. She said the autopsy could not be considered in isolation from the video evidence of the police pressing Floyd into the street. By the time Baker took the stand, all the prosecution had to do was to get him to agree that the autopsy offered a conclusion on the moment of Floyd’s death – that his heart gave way – but not what caused that to happen. Baker obliged by telling the jury that whatever the condition of Floyd’s heart or the impact of the drugs in his system, he would not have died on that May evening if the police officers had not set in train the collapse of his system. While the autopsy is still a potential chink in the prosecution’s armour, Baker’s findings look less like a winning card in raising reasonable doubt than at the beginning of the trial. Now a Minneapolis jury, and millions of Americans, wait to see whom Nelson will produce as witnesses to say differently.

  • Twins postpone matinee game vs. Red Sox after Minnesota police shooting of Daunte Wright

    The postponement was announced around game time.

  • The Talk Returns Without Sharon Osbourne for Discussion on Race

    One month after The Talk went on hiatus, the CBS daytime show with hosts Elaine Welteroth, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sheryl Underwood and Amanda Kloots returned with a powerful discussion on race.

  • Search continues for missing National Guardsman two months after his car was found at Río Grande Gorge Bridge in New Mexico

    The 20-year-old’s car was found at the Río Grande Gorge Bridge on February 21. His wallet, cell phone and keys were inside the vehicle.

  • The launch of Carnival's new 5,200-guest cruise ship with a roller coaster onboard has been delayed again - see inside the Mardi Gras

    Carnival's Mardi Gras ship can accommodate 5,200 guests and has eateries from celebrities like Guy Fieri, Shaquille O'Neal, and Emeril Lagasse.

  • John Boehner reveals he voted for Trump despite attacking him for spreading lies about the election

    Boehner noted that the former president misled voters by spreading lies about the election even before it happened.

  • John Boehner talks Biden admin, new book on time in DC

    Former House Speaker John Boehner joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the state of the Democrat Party and his candid new book 'On the House' where he criticizes Republican lawmakers.

  • How Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer Became Superheroes in 'Thunder Force' (Exclusive)

    Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer talk becoming superheroes in their new film, ‘Thunder Force,’ streaming now on Netflix.

  • RHOA : Drew Sidora Accuses Married LaToya Ali of Having a Relationship with Her Prophet Friend

    Both LaToya Ali and Prophet Lott denied Drew Sidora's claim that the pair was "in a relationship" on Sunday's episode of RHOA

  • ‘Unlike anything we’ve seen in modern history’: Attacks against journalists soar during Black Lives Matter protests

    Arrests of US journalists halfway through 2020 outnumber number of jailed reporters in China in 2019

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    India reported 161,736 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, hitting the world's highest daily tally once again, for a total of 13.69 million cases, health ministry data showed. Japan's western region of Osaka is set to report a daily record of more than 1,000 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, the Yomiuri newspaper said in its online edition. A highly contagious variant discovered in Britain is driving a fourth wave of cases in western Japan, mostly among younger people, with a record 918 infections on Saturday.

  • Taliban not ready to meet Afghan govt in Turkey as US wants

    A Taliban spokesman said Monday the religious militia won’t attend a peace conference tentatively planned for later this week in Turkey, putting U.S. efforts to get a peace plan anytime soon in jeopardy. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken previously said he wanted to see a peace agreement between Afghanistan’s warring sides finalized at a conference hosted by Turkey and attended by top officials from both the Taliban and the Afghan government. Afghan government, U.S. and Turkish officials had said they intended to begin the conference Friday.

  • Officer who shot Daunte Wright was training new recruit at time of shooting

    48-year-old officer is 26-year veteran of the force, having got police license in 1995 aged 22

  • Pentagon chief on inaugural tour of Europe to shore up ties

    Nearly a year after President Donald Trump ordered thousands of troops to leave Germany, capping a series of setbacks for U.S. relations with major allies, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin began an inaugural tour of Europe to shore up partnerships that are a cornerstone of the post-World War II order. Austin arrived in Berlin on Monday against the backdrop of a newly emerging crisis with Iran, which on Monday blamed Israel for a recent attack on its underground Natanz nuclear facility. Israel has not confirmed or denied involvement, but the attack nonetheless imperils ongoing talks in Europe over Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal.