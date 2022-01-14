Defense and state rest in 2019 fatal collision case

Jan. 14—After four days, 12 Payne County jurors and two alternates were dismissed Thursday evening after the state and defense rested in the felony murder trial of a man who drove his truck into a family's car the day before Thanksgiving 2019.

Tommy McClendon, 26, is the defendant accused of eluding police and causing collision that led to the deaths of two people.

Floyd Margason Jr., 77, of Stillwater, and Shelayna Renea Knott, 28, of Orlando, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Several Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers and an Oklahoma Medical Examiner testified for the state, represented by Assistant District Attorneys Kevin Etherington and Jose Villareal. Defense counsel Royce Hobbs represents McClendon.

Bobby Raines was the first trooper called to testify. He said he was requested to assist with the investigation into the wreck.

He was called around 3 p.m. the day of the wreck to assist, and arrived on the scene around 5 p.m., he said.

Raines is the one who rode with McClendon in the back of the ambulance to Stillwater Medical.

Etherington had him describe McClendon's demeanor.

"He was cold. It was apparent he had been in a collision," he testified.

Raines also said he didn't think McClendon was under the influence of drugs. The police interview of Raines and McClendon was played for the jury. In the video, McClendon says he took an "eight-ball" of methamphetamine, which equates to over 3 grams.

In the interview, McClendon can also be heard saying he was evading police because he "had a suspended license" and was in a "stolen vehicle."

When Hobbs cross-examined Raines, he was asked if McClendon appeared to be under the influence during the interview. Raines said no.

McClendon could be seen "dozing" off, Hobbs said. He inquired if this was from withdrawals from meth.

Raines said he wasn't sure of the reasons, and he didn't know how long McClendon had been awake that day.

After conducting an autopsy, Greg Duval, a medical examiner, testified to his findings.

The cause of death for both Knotts and Margason was listed as an accident from blunt force trauma.

Etherington went over what Duval meant by "accident" because this wasn't a homicide, suicide, etc.

For legal purposes, it's not classified as an accident in the court of law, and Duval said he isn't an attorney.

Trooper Matthew Ledbetter, a supervisor for the traffic homicide division, testified on his part of the investigation. He was on vacation at the collision but stepped in on Dec. 9, 2019.

He described a general fatality collision scene for the jury at the request of Etherington.

"Yes, it's chaotic ... everyone's got info to share ... trying to preserve whatever evidence ... it can be frustrating and chaotic," he said.

He testified his job is technically heavy and specialized due to the drones and the programs used.

"Drones have really upped our game. It's a lot more efficient and timely," he told the court.

Hobbs cross-examined Ledbetter extensively about the airbag control module information. Troopers use this to gather data from vehicles — if the cars involved permits this. Older vehicles don't have the same data available as newer ones — to determine speed, braking, steering patterns up to five seconds before a collision.

Another issue Hobbs repeatedly brought up with all the troopers was a false probable cause affidavit. According to Hobbs's recollection of a preliminary hearing, OHP Trooper Anthony Harper misinformed a trooper, and his statement ended up in the affidavit.

He continued to ask Ledbetter if he interviewed Kelly to resolve a problem.

"I wouldn't agree with that ... you're saying I have a problem ... I was just conducting an investigation," he said.

Ledbetter told Hobbs he interviewed Kelly to "gain clarity" since he was the officer alleged to have pursued McClendon.

Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputy Kevin Roe was briefly brought in to corroborate he took a stolen vehicle report out of Lincoln County.

Shayne Ballard was the last one to testify for the state. He is with the traffic homicide unit. He testified he took drone photos of the collision scene. The images were introduced into evidence and presented to the jury.

The pictures depicted the entire collision scene, including the two damaged vehicles. A power pole had been split into thirds. A portion of the pole rested and creased where Knott was sitting.

"Everything is significant to me," he said when Etherington asked him what was significant about the photos.

All the troopers testified this was a significant incident, and Ballard said he had never seen a power pole break like that before.

The state rested, and Hobbs called the only witness for the defense.

Joshua Young, an Oklahoma indigent defense system investigator was requested and started working with Hobbs in October.

Young testified to the varying elevations at Norfolk Road and mapped and determined distances for Hobbs.

His main reason for taking specific photographs was to see if he could "see the bridge." This was important for the defense because it could discredit testimony from Kelly.

When Etherington cross-examined Young, he asked him a series of questions.

He asked how fast Young was going when he was traveling the distances. He said 45 mph. He also asked if he had ever been in a pursuit with someone, and he said no.

Young didn't take any photos of people crossing over the bridge, he said.

Lastly, Etherington asked Young if he had ever tried to keep eye contact on someone while driving at a high rate of speed, trying to maintain control of the vehicle and talking on the radio at the same time.

"I wasn't driving at a high rate of speed, no," he said.

Young admitted he was in a different situation than Kelly when he took the photos.

The defense rested.

McClendon has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. Due to multiple felony cases on the docket before Judge Phillip Kelly, the court will resume Tuesday at 9 a.m., where they will have jury instructions read, closing arguments, and deliberation begins.