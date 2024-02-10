Defense team: Mariemont HS student in mass shooting plot has 'mental health challenges'

A 14-year-old Mariemont High School student was arrested on Wednesday after admitting to having a plan to harm students and staff at the high school.

Lawyers released what they claim were the circumstances surrounding a 14-year-old Mariemont High School student who was arrested in connection with planning a school shooting.

Hamilton County Public Defender, the student's defense team, said he has "significant mental health challenges," including autism spectrum disorder, according to a statement provided to Enquirer media partner Fox19.

The team also claims the Mariemont student was "impressionable" to the "predatory behavior" of an adult male who interacted with the teen over social media.

The 14-year-old was arrested Wednesday after admitting to having a plan to harm students and staff at the high school. According to Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers, the teen had a list of eight students and one teacher who were to be targeted. The teenager devised the plot with a man in his 20s who lived in another state, officials said.

Screenshot of the cellphone prosecutors say was used by a 14-year-old Mariemont High School student to plan a mass shooting at the school with a man in his 20s who lives in another state. The 14-year-old has been charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated murder.

The plan for the crime, according to text messages between the two, involved using gas to incapacitate others, disabling school surveillance cameras and, officials said, accessing a gun that was in the home where the teen lived with his father.

In the released statement, the defense team said the teen did not have access to any guns.

Another text message written by the teenager in January also discussed plans to kill, kidnap and rape people during the attack.

The plan was thwarted only after another student, Boom Swallen, heard about it. Swallen told his father what he heard, who then contacted the police.

The 14-year-old in question has been charged as a juvenile with conspiracy to commit aggravated murder. Powers said her office will seek to have the case sent to adult court, where he would face a maximum sentence of life in prison with a chance of parole after 35 years.

The Enquirer does not name juveniles charged with crimes when their cases are still in juvenile court.

The adult who was communicating with the teen has not been arrested as of Friday evening. Colorado Springs Police Public Relations Manager Ira Cronin told Fox19 that the police department and the Denver FBI have made contact with the adult and are keeping the individual on their radar.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Lawyers say Mariemont 14-year-old in shooting conspiracy is autistic