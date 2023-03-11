Defense team questions accuser's relationship with suspended Somerset County DA

Mar. 11—Editor's note: Explicit material in this story, based on courtroom testimony, may be too graphic for some readers.

SOMERSET, Pa. — Suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas' accuser faced his attorneys for the first time on Friday — and fielded a broad range of questions about the nature of her relationship with him before she accused him of sexually assaulting her in September 2021.

The Windber woman was cross-examined about conversations with Thomas' wife, "kissy face" emoji responses to his text messages and a conversation through the Snapchat app about bondage on the night leading up to the alleged attack.

Her responses — which included denying she ever kissed Thomas — often came with a frustrated, irritated and sometimes fiery tone.

The court went on break for lunch during one such exchange, after the woman said she was "stressed" and needed to step down from the stand. The moment occurred seconds after defense attorney Eric Jackson Lurie addressed her as "Mrs. Thomas," then quickly apologized.

Friday was the third day of Thomas' trial in Somerset County court on sexual assault charges, and the woman's third straight day on the witness stand.

At one point, Lurie suggested that the woman conspired with a friend about how to testify in 2021 — a suggestion the Windber woman said was inaccurate and taken out of context. She said it was related to a joke her friends made that "wasn't funny" about her and Thomas going on a date when they knew it didn't happen. Lurie said he was confused by her explanation.

He spent more time questioning the woman about two different conversations she had with Thomas' wife, Amy Thomas.

It was among several times when he suggested that the woman's testimony differed from statements she made on previous days or under oath during previous court proceedings.

One involved testimony in fall 2021 related to a protection order, in which the woman said Amy Thomas accused her of having a "relationship" with her husband.

The other involved a text from Amy Thomas to the woman making similar accusations, to which the woman responded that Jeffrey Thomas was a friend she knew through her work at a car dealership. The Windber woman said she forgot about the text, but said she had been warned that Jeffrey Thomas was "dangerous."

Lurie raised questions about one text after the alleged assault in which the woman indicated she considered a protection-from-abuse order "2 1/2 years ago" — more than a year prior to the timeline of the case.

The woman said it was a misstatement — and that she considered such an order sometime later without ever mentioning Jeffrey Thomas' name to anyone.

'I am afraid'

After lunch, Lurie resumed questioning the woman, pointing to comments she made on a police-wiretapped conversation that prosecutors introduced as part of their case against Thomas.

Suggesting a contrast to the woman's statements this week that she was afraid to report Thomas' conduct due to his role as Somerset County's top law enforcement officer, Lurie pointed to a moment in the recording when the woman said she viewed the now-suspended prosecutor as "just Jeffrey" — not as a district attorney.

"Yes, I did (say that)," she said, "but I am afraid of Jeff Thomas."

The Windber woman continued recounting moments when, she said, she left her favorite bar with her friends because Thomas showed up, blocked his cellphone number and made excuses each time he tried to "hang out" — often saying that her daughter was home, that she had just left or that she needed a "rain check."

Lurie pointed to one conversation in which the woman said she "would have" invited Thomas over for an hour after he messaged her about hanging out, but then said he couldn't because police were responding to a report of a man using an AR-15 rifle.

The woman acknowledged using those words, saying that she was shocked when Thomas tried to show up anyway. She said she turned off the lights, locked the door and hid under a blanket to avoid Thomas.

"I wanted nothing to do with him," she said at one point.

Still, Lurie pointed to the fact that the woman texted a "promise" and what she called a "kissy emoji" — a smiley face-style text icon that emojipedia.org said conveys affection and may represent "a kiss goodbye."

"Was that meant to be, 'Stay away?' " Lurie asked about her texts that night.

The woman said the texts were not meant to be flirtatious. She said ignoring Thomas' texts never seemed to work. She added that she found other ways to get him to leave her alone in a particular moment, even if it meant promising a "next time" that never arrived.

"It was an empty invitation," she said, "because I knew it wasn't going to happen."

Lurie asked why she viewed Thomas as "below" her league.

"Subjectively," she responded, "I'm better looking."

She described Thomas as her "stalker," yet — in her words — was never "disrespectful."

"But I continued to shoot down his advances," she said.

Lurie pointed to other times when the two did exchange back-and-forth conversation. Those moments involved topics the woman took more of an interest in, including pun-style humor.

Before Thomas went to the woman's home on the night of the alleged sexual assault, Sept. 19, 2021, she acknowledged that he messaged her about starting a new tradition of spanking someone to celebrate Penn State football victories.

The woman said that led Thomas to start asking questions about "bondage and domination" sexual acts.

She testified that she told him to "Google it." But he persisted, she said, adding that she relented.

The woman said she assumed they were having an "intellectual conversation" about what she viewed as an ideology that could be dangerous if practiced incorrectly.

"It was not flirtatious," she said to Lurie.

She testified that she told Thomas that he needed to educate himself about setting boundaries and "limits" with anyone involved — and made it clear that that wouldn't include her. She said she rejected his request to spank her, too.

"I stressed to him ... it was about getting consent, first and foremost," she said.

But she said she also described her own boundaries — sex acts she wouldn't do with anyone.

Lurie asked her why she'd share that information with a man "you were afraid of."

The woman said she didn't know she should be afraid at the moment. She stressed that they were talking "hypothetically" and that the conversation "seemed harmless" because she'd talked about it multiple times without negative consequences.

Soon after, she said, she realized that Thomas was coming to her house and that it was too late to do anything about it.

Lurie asked why she didn't do something sooner — even taking a screenshot of his messages that night.

"If I knew it would have led to my house being broken into ... and a man sexually assaulting me, I would have," she said. "I thought we were talking about college ... and frat parties."

Thomas' trial is set to continue Monday.