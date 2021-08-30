Defense team seeks continuance in Rowe death penalty trial

Aug. 30—CAIRO, Ga. — Defense attorneys for Donnie Russell Rowe Jr. have asked for an 11th-hour continuance in his death penalty trial.

Jury selection is expected to get underway this morning in Grady County Superior Court in Cairo, but with an increasing number of coronavirus Delta variant cases spreading in both Grady and Putnam counties, it will be up to Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit Superior Court Chief Judge Brenda H. Trammell to decide whether or not the case will move forward. She is expected to make that determination this morning.

Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit District Attorney T. Wright Barksdale III and the prosecution team of Chief Assistant District Attorney Allison Mauldin and Senior Assistant District Attorney Dawn Baskin are preparing for the trial.

It's been more than four years since Donnie Rowe and co-defendant Ricky Dubose escaped from a Georgia Department of Corrections transport bus and then reportedly shot to death Sgt. Curtis Billue and Christopher Monica before escaping. It happened June 13, 2017, along Ga. Route 16 in Putnam County. The escape prompted a nationwide manhunt that eventually led to a crime spree in Tennessee and finally the surrender of the escapees.

Erin Wallace, one of three attorneys defending Rowe, filed an electronic motion to continue or in the alternative, a motion to withdraw. The motion was made shortly after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a copy, which was obtained by The Union-Recorder.

This is not the first time that defense attorneys have sought a continuance in the case.

In the latest motion for continuance, Wallace said she and the other two defense attorneys were prepared to introduce into evidence information pertaining to COVID-19 cases in Grady County.

She also indicated that the defense team prepared to present updated information from the Georgia Department of Health, as well as Grady County and Putnam County.

Jurors will be chosen from Grady County and then taken to Putnam County where the trial will be held inside the Putnam County courtroom in Eatonton. Jurors will be sequestered for the remainder of the trial, including a sentencing phase, if necessary.

"Counsel's contention is that while Grady County may not be suffering the worst in our state from COVID-19 currently, COVID-19 is significantly impacting Grady County during the Delta variant surge and a continuance should be granted for all of the reasons enumerated in prior motions to continue and their respective hearings since COVID-19, in particular Defense Motion 128, argued on Aug. 25," Wallace said.

Defense attorneys contend that they have been placed in an "untenable position" of having to conduct a trial in a death penalty case amid the latest surge of a deadly pandemic.

"We have a genuine conflict of interest between, on the one hand, the interests of the client in having his case presented to a jury with all witnesses who can develop it in pursuit of a sentence less than death, and on the other hand, our conscientious decisions not to properly prepare or even call witnesses to court who have recently suffered with COVID-19, are currently diagnosed with it, or who have compromised medical conditions and have asked us not to force them to litigate against our subpoenas or put them in a position of risking health and life by coming to court in-person," Wallace said in the motion.

She also cited the Georgia Professional Rules of Conduct Rule, 1.7, which states:

"A lawyer shall not represent or continue to represent a client if there is a significant risk that the lawyer's own interest or the lawyer's duties to another client, a former client, or a third person will materially, and adversely affect the representation of the client..."

Wallace said making a choice not to properly prepare or call witnesses who are important to Rowe's mitigation case because those witnesses have COVID-19 now, would hinder her client's defense.

She said some of those witnesses who are medically compromised had asked the defense team not to expose them to life-threatening danger from the virus, which amounts to a significant risk that they, as defense attorneys, have placed the interests of third persons, such as investigators and witnesses ahead of Rowe for what she called "conscientious and humane reasons," based upon science and sound judgment, but which decision will materially and adversely affect Rowe.

"We have been placed in a position by the court, which has insisted upon gathering scores of people together in a courtroom over a period of several weeks in two counties with more unvaccinated people than vaccinated and where the Georgia Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control, and other trackers of the spread of the coronavirus all report that the rise of COVID cases, hospitalizations, injury and death have reached proportions that make the likelihood of an outbreak during trial almost certain," Wallace said.

She further pointed out that the right to counsel prevents states from conducting trials at which persons who face incarceration or death must defend themselves without adequate legal assistance.

"When counsel recognizes the existence of material and adverse effect that could accrue from a conflict in the representation of a client, especially one facing a possible death sentence,

counsel is then obligated, pursuant to Georgia Professional Rules of Conduct, Rule 1.16, to withdraw from the representation:

A lawyer shall not represent a client or where representation has commenced, shall withdraw from the representation of a client, if the representation will result in violation of the Georgia Rules of Professional Conduct or other law..."

Wallace said if the court did not grant the motion for continuance to such a time where the conflict would be alleviated, the Georgia ethics rules leave counsel no choice but to move to withdraw, acknowledging it is for the court to decide whether to grant the motion.

If the judge denies the motion for a continuance, counsel for Rowe moves to withdraw from further representation in the case under the "untenable circumstances" created by the court

Rowe is being represented by Franklin J. Hogue, of Hogue & Hogue, LLP in Macon; along with Adam S. Levin and Erin Wallace, both of whom are with the North East Regional Capital Defender Office in Athens.