Defense of teen in school teacher assault blames involuntary drug influence

An Indian parliamentary panel has urged the government to support the growth of domestic fintech players that can provide alternatives to the Walmart-backed PhonePe and Google Pay apps that currently command more than 83% of the country's fast-growing digital payments market. The 58-page report, which includes a series of recommendations, comes at a time when Paytm, another leading payments firm in the country, is reeling from a clampdown on its payments bank business. The Reserve Bank of India's directive last week all but asks Paytm to cease operations of Paytm Payments Bank, which processes most of the transactions for the financial services firm.