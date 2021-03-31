Defense tells Canada court that Huawei CFO's arrest was legal, but not her detainment

FILE PHOTO: Huawei Technologies CFO Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver
Moira Warburton and Sarah Berman
·1 min read

By Moira Warburton and Sarah Berman

VANCOUVER (Reuters) - Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou’s arrest was valid, but her ongoing detainment is illegal, defense lawyers told a Canadian court on Wednesday, in a slight deviation from China’s official stance on the case.

Meng, 49, was arrested in December 2018 at Vancouver International Airport on a warrant from the United States, where she faces charges of bank fraud for allegedly misleading HSBC about Huawei Technologies Co Ltd’s business dealings in Iran.

She maintains her innocence and is fighting extradition while under house arrest in Vancouver.

Huawei lawyers have argued that Meng's actions were so far removed from the United States that the country has no legitimate jurisdiction over them.

Prosecutors representing the Canadian government have argued in court that Canada had no choice but to arrest Meng under treaty obligations to the United States, given that there was an outstanding warrant for her arrest.

Defense lawyer Gib van Ert said on Wednesday that he agreed Canada had to arrest Meng, "having received what was, on its face, a bona fide extradition request."

But he said her continued detainment was illegal.

“There’s nothing about it that is an arbitrary detention, but ... it is now revealed to be an unlawful detention,” van Ert said, pointing to the defense allegation that the United States broke international law by requesting her arrest.

China has said that it considers Meng's arrest and possible extradition illegal. In the aftermath of her being detained, China arrested two Canadians on charges of espionage, which Canada has said it sees as retaliation.

Meng's case is set to conclude in May.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton and Sarah Berman in Vancouver; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Recommended Stories

  • China pushes to expand virus origin search beyond its border

    Chinese health officials pushed Wednesday to expand the search for the origins of the coronavirus beyond China, one day after the release of a closely watched World Health Organization report on the issue. The U.S. and other Western nations have repeatedly raised questions about delays, transparency and data access, while China has promoted theories that suggest the virus may have come from elsewhere. “If we limit the study of origin within China, I think this is a scientific misunderstanding, because the source is still unclear," said Liang Wannian, the head of the Chinese team that worked with the WHO group of experts.

  • Exclusive: China considering new bourse to attract overseas-listed firms - sources

    China is considering establishing a stock exchange to attract overseas-listed firms and bolster the global status of its onshore share markets, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The country's State Council has asked the top securities regulator to lead studies on how to design the exchange that would target Chinese firms listed in offshore markets such as Hong Kong and the United States, said the people. The government hopes the initiative would also lure marquee global firms such as Apple Inc and Tesla Inc, which would have the option of carving out local businesses and listing them on the new bourse, one of the people said.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – API Report Expected to Show 1.3 Million Barrel Drawdown

    With concerns about a shortage of physical supplies abating, the market is turning its focus to Thursday’s meeting of OPEC and its allies.

  • Analysis: Quiet Singapore turns up volume on Myanmar as regional fears grow

    Rarely does Singapore use strident language or take on a visibly active role in foreign policy as it has over the increasing bloodshed in Myanmar. Worries over regional instability and the credibility of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) bloc in the face of China's increasing power are at the forefront of the unusually strong stance taken by the country, several analysts say. Another factor is that Singapore is the largest foreign investor in Myanmar, partly through investments by multinationals based in the island republic.

  • As ethnic armies unite against coup, war returns to Myanmar's borderlands

    An ex-fighter with the Karenni National Progressive Party (KNPP) he said he had spent years battling government forces in the eastern jungles before settling in northern Thailand. Now, with the country in turmoil since the army overthrew elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi in a Feb. 1 coup, those ethnic armed groups are being drawn back into conflict with the military junta as they side with opponents of the coup, according to Reuters interviews with representatives of three such groups and the ousted civilian government. "If all the ethnic armed groups unite, they can win," said Isaac.

  • Sinopharm, Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine data show efficacy: WHO

    Chinese vaccine makers Sinopharm and Sinovac have presented data on their COVID-19 vaccines indicating levels of efficacy that would be compatible with those required by the World Health Organization, the chair of a WHO advisory panel said on Wednesday. The WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) hopes to issue recommendations on those vaccines by the end of April, its chair Alejandro Cravioto, told a Geneva news briefing. "The information that the companies shared publicly at the (SAGE) meeting last week clearly indicates that they have levels of efficacy that would be compatible with the requirements that WHO has asked for this vaccine," Cravioto said, referring to the group of independent experts' closed-door meeting.

  • Donations for Asian American groups surge after killings

    Donations and contribution pledges to Asian American and Pacific Islander groups have spiked since the March 16 shooting in Atlanta that killed eight people, including six women of Asian descent, and brought renewed attention to violence against Asian Americans. About $25.8 million has been pledged for such groups or causes by nearly 30 philanthropic donors in the aftermath of the shooting, according to a preliminary analysis that the philanthropy research group Candid shared with The Associated Press. For all of 2020, the group's latest data shows that about $54 million was directed to Asian American groups or causes.

  • Apple to build battery-based solar energy storage project in California

    Apple Inc said Wednesday that it will build a battery-based renewable energy storage facility in Central California near a solar energy installation that already provides energy for all of its facilities in the state. Apple said the project will store 240 megawatt-hours of energy, or enough to power more than 7,000 homes for one day. It is located next to the California Flats solar installation in southeastern Monterey County, about 100 miles southeast of Apple's Cupertino, California headquarters.

  • Merkel and Macron in talks to use Russia's Sputnik Covid vaccine

    France and Germany were in negotiations on Tuesday night with Vladimir Putin to supply the Russian Covid-19 vaccine to the EU, after Angela Merkel suspended use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab for the under-60s. Emmanuel Macron, the French president, and the German Chancellor held a video call with the Russian president to discuss "cooperation" over vaccines which would see the Russian Sputnik jab used in the EU once it is approved by regulators. The move came after German authorities identified 31 cases of blood clots known as cerebral sinus vein thrombosis to those given the AstraZeneca jab. Among the cases, 29 involved women and nine had resulted in death. Canada has also reduced the use of the jab, banning it for the under-55s, and France has yet to authorise its use for younger age cohorts. Number 10 was forced to reiterate that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was "safe, effective and has already saved thousands of lives". There has been continued bafflement in Whitehall at the approach of European countries to the vaccine rollout, in which governments have switched positions and delayed deployments. In the UK on Tuesday, there were only 4,040 new cases of Covid-19 and 56 deaths, with the country starting to ease lockdown. However, in Germany there were 9,549 new cases and 180 deaths, as the country continues to grapple with a third wave. The decision to turn to Russia for vaccine supplies may have profound geopolitical consequences as it threatens to undermine the global western coalition which has imposed sanctions on senior Russian figures following the country's involvement in international atrocities. Less than two weeks ago, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) concluded that the AstraZeneca vaccine was safe, prompting scores of countries to reverse a pause on its use.

  • Exclusive: Top investors to call for improved working conditions in care homes

    A group of investors managing a collective $3 trillion in assets will call on operators of nursing homes to improve pay and working standards for care workers, noting the "devastating outcomes" of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry. Aviva Investors and BMO Global Asset Management are among the more than 90 investors which have teamed up with UNI Global Union, which represents 20 million workers worldwide. The coalition will send a statement later on Thursday to private care home companies and real estate owners, setting out their expectations on issues such as health and safety standards, staffing levels and pay.

  • The export controls are not affecting our infrastructure business: Andy Purdy, Huawei Technologies USA CSO

    Andy Purdy, Huawei Technologies USA Chief Security Officer joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss Huawei’s growth being slowed dramatically in 2020 as U.S. sanctions take their toll.

  • Flyers put Gostisbehere on waivers for 'roster flexibility'

    If relegating starting goalie Carter Hart to practice-only duty this week didn’t get the Flyers’ attention, perhaps placing defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere on waivers will. Philadelphia made the surprising move involving one of its top defensemen on Tuesday, a day after the team nearly became the first to lose to the Buffalo Sabres in more than a month. The slow-starting Flyers rallied from a three-goal, third-period deficit to pull out a 4-3 overtime win and extend the Sabres’ winless skid to 0-15-3, matching the NHL’s longest in 17 years.

  • Early Winners, Losers From F1 Silly Season after Bahrain Grand Prix

    Formula 1 musical chairs this past offseason resulted in eight driver seats changing hands.

  • China May Boost Cotton Imports to Cut Xinjiang Fiber in Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- China could import more cotton to replace fiber from Xinjiang that’s being rejected by some Western companies and threatens to hurt its booming textile export industry.The U.S. bans entry of all products containing cotton from Xinjiang, which accounts for over 80% of China’s output, because of concern over the human rights situation in the region. Hennes & Mauritz AB, Nike Inc. and Adidas AG have become ensnared in the row, drawing consumer ire in China for pledges not to use cotton from the area, a major supplier in the global supply chain.“The only option right now may be to increase cotton imports as export orders for some textile mills will suffer if they use local fiber,” said Xu Yaguang, an analyst with Huatai Futures. Xu sees so-called extra cotton import quotas this year returning to the 2019 level of 800,000 tons with an increased requirement for high-quality fiber. The government issued 400,000 tons of extra quotas in 2020, and has not so far issued any for 2021.Consumption of Xinjiang cotton could drop by as much as 20% as the export outlook for products containing cotton from the region is not very bright, said Wu Faxin, a veteran cotton trader with industry portal shaxianbao.cn. Wu expects exporting countries such as Brazil and those in Africa to benefit from the additional demand.Wu Yan, head of the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) in China, told state television the decision by its headquarters to cut ties with Xinjiang growers will block about 500,000 tons of fiber from the region from entering the global supply chain. The group in China said it has not found any forced labor in Xinjiang since 2012. Members include world retailers and brands such as H&M and Nike.Job CutsSome cotton yarn factories in Xinjiang are cutting employees because of poor sales after some global brands chose not to source cotton and yarn from the region, the China Daily reported Monday, citing a local official. Suppliers of the retail brands no longer place orders with local producers. “The real victims of the false accusations of ‘forced labor’ in Xinjiang are the large numbers of vulnerable cotton growers and textile workers,” it said.Some analysts also doubt that the U.S. can effectively test for Xinjiang cotton in every shipment of textile products. Apart from exporting finished goods, top textile shipper China also sends intermediate products to third countries. Vietnam, for example, sources 50% of its cotton yarn from China and more than 60% of its cotton cloth, according to Huatai’s Xu.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How the global demand for seafood is leading Chinese factories to pollute an African nation

    In Gambia, the nine miles of water closest to the shore have been reserved for local fishermen, but on any given day dozens of foreign trawlers are visible from the beach. Sea Shepherd’s mission was to find and board trespassers, or other vessels engaged in prohibited behaviors, such as shark finning or netting juvenile fish.

  • UN envoy: Myanmar faces possibility of major civil war

    The U.N. special envoy for Myanmar warned Wednesday that the country faces the possibility of civil war “at an unprecedented scale” and urged the U.N. Security Council to consider “potentially significant action” to reverse the Feb. 1 military coup and restore democracy. Christine Schraner Burgener didn’t specify what action she considered significant, but she painted a dire picture of the military crackdown and told the council in a closed briefing that Myanmar “is on the verge of spiraling into a failed state.” “This could happen under our watch,” she said in a virtual presentation obtained by The Associated Press, “and failure to prevent further escalation of atrocities will cost the world so much more in the longer term than investing now in prevention, especially by Myanmar’s neighbors and the wider region.”

  • Ursula von der Leyen snubbed world leaders' plea for pandemic response

    Divisions over the EU’s vaccination crisis have been laid bare after Ursula von der Leyen refused to sign up to a call by more than 20 world leaders for a new global pandemics plan. The European Commission president’s name was notably absent from the list of signatories backing calls for an international treaty. The list included EU leaders such as Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron, and Charles Michel, the European Council president, as well as Boris Johnson. Other leaders of EU countries, including Mario Draghi of Italy, Pedro Sanchez of Spain, Mark Rutte of the Netherlands, as well as the leaders of Greece, Romania and Portugal, put their names to the call to prevent “isolationism and nationalism” when facing pandemics. “Indeed the Commission was informed of the op-ed and the scope of the Treaty on Pandemics but chose not to co-sign,” an EU official said. Mrs von der Leyen’s snub to the call for “universal and equitable access to safe, efficacious and affordable vaccines,” and a global settlement similar to that forged after the Second World War will raise fears she intends to pursue a hardline stance on vaccine export bans.

  • New Austin Residents Attack Car Meets

    They’re trying to cleanse the neighborhood of “toxic masculinity” …

  • Indonesian police shoot dead female attacker in gunfire exchange at police headquarters

    Indonesian police shot dead a woman who had opened fire at officers at the national police headquarters in Jakarta on Wednesday in an attack inspired by the Islamic State, the police chief said. The 25-year-old woman, identifed only by her initials ZA, had fired six times at officers near an entrance post to the headquarters before being taken down, Listyo Sigit Prabowo said. She was a college drop-out who lived in Jakarta and she had posted a photo of the Islamic State, or ISIS, flag on her Instagram account hours before the shooting, Sigit said.

  • EXPLAINER: Questions remain about conditions of migrant kids

    The Biden administration's decision this week to allow journalists to see Customs and Border Protection's main holding center for unaccompanied migrant children answered some questions about the conditions they are being held in but raised others. Here are some of the takeaways from Tuesday's visit to the facility in Donna, Texas, by The Associated Press and CBS. It would be impossible to compare the conditions of children migrants being held now with previous years without unfettered access to facilities, which hasn't happened under any administration.