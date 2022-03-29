Defense tells jury: Whitmer kidnap suspect's Facebook posts were only a joke

From left, defendant Brandon Caserta, his lawyer Michael Darragh Hills, along with defendants Adam Fox, center, and Ty Garbin attend a hearing at the Gerald R. Ford Federal Building in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Oct. 16.

A defense lawyer sought to downplay the meaning of his client's Facebook posts during the Gretchen Whitmer kidnap plot trial Tuesday, telling the jury that several were just jokes.

But the FBI agent on the stand wasn't laughing.

Rather, he disagreed with the lawyer over his characterization of Barry Croft's antigovernment posts that were shared to pages critical of COVID-19 restrictions, including a meme that had a photo of a loaded rifle magazine with the caption "30 votes that count."

"I didn't laugh when I saw this meme," the FBI agent said, looking directly at the jury, not the lawyer.

The lawyer is Joshua Blanchard, who is representing Croft of Delaware, one of four men on trial in federal court in Grand Rapids for allegedly plotting to kidnap Whitmer out of anger over her pandemic restrictions.

Prosecutors showed jurors several of Croft's Facebook posts on Thursday, though Blanchard took issue with those posts, noting that all were made publicly and that several were merely jokes.

Croft, who had multiple monikers on Facebook, made frequent references on social media to the so-called Boogaloo and 3-percenter movements, both of which are anti-government and call for revolutions of some sort in the U.S.

More: Hawaiian shirt, word may tie Whitmer kidnap suspects to Boogaloo civil war movement

According to FBI testimony, Croft came under investigation in part due to his anti-government comments he made on social media, and his alleged calls for violence.

"Which governor is going to end up being dragged off and hung for treason first?" Croft wrote in one Facebook post, which was shown to the jury.

Croft also took to Facebook during the civil unrest in the spring of 2020, sparked by George Floyd's murder by Minneapolis police.

"Start putting these tyrants addresses out here for rioters," Croft posted on Facebook.

Six months later, Croft was arrested on kidnapping conspiracy and weapons of mass destruction charges, accused of — among other things — building explosives and plotting to blow up a bridge near Whitmer's vacation house to slow down law enforcement after the kidnapping.

Story continues

Following Croft's arrest, FBI Special Agent Thomas Szymanski was part of the team that executed search warrants on Croft's home, phones and Facebook accounts. He testified on Thursday, and walked jurors through the configuration of a DP-12 shotgun that belonged to Croft.

The gun was outfitted with stiletto chokes designed to give the gun more accuracy in door-breaching situations, the agent explained.

Szymanski also showed jurors a bag filled with materials that could be used to make explosives found in Croft's garage. Among the items in the bag: BBs, a funnel, balloons, duct tape, electrical tape, plastic containers and hook tool. The bag also contained black powder, propellant powder and fuses, though those items were not brought into the courtroom due to safety concerns.

Croft's attorney took issue with the agent's testimony, arguing that none of the items found in the bag were illegal to own, and that the fireworks found in Croft's garage were legal.

Blanchard asked the agent to describe one of the fireworks found at Croft's residence, but the agent said he couldn't remember the details on the firework, adding the firework was also considered a risk to bring in the courtroom.

Blanchard responded cheekily.

"There aren't non-exploding fireworks, as far as you know," Blanchard said.

In wrapping up its case, the prosecution is putting multiple FBI agents on the stand to testify about what they found in the suspects' homes following their arrests, and what the found on their social media pages that raised red flags.

The suspect's Facebook posts were especially scrutinized by the government, which showed these posts to the jury.

Among them were posts made by suspect Brandon Caserta, who in the months before his arrest, made comments on Facebook about killing government agents and the Second Amendment being the justification to do so.

"... To be plain and harsh, the 2A (Second Amendment) is there to secure the ability to kill agents of the government when they become tyrannical," Caserta posted in a Jan. 2020 Facebook comment.

According to trial testimony, Caserta was fed up with COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, and how they had taken away his ability to earn a living. He later expressed similar frustrations with the idea of getting a COVID-19 vaccine, even though a vaccine was still months away from being widely available.

On Facebook, Caserta commented about the public health restrictions being a galvanizing moment for frustrated people like him to take action against the government.

"I think it's about time Americans use the 2A for its intended purpose," Caserta commented May 1, 2020.

Prosecutors said Caserta's comments continued to threaten violence against the government.

"I may kill dozens of agents but eventually die in the process," Caserta wrote May 3, 2020.

In an Aug. 11, 2020, comment, Caserta wrote he wanted to beat "tyrants" before killing them, adding heFB would beat them "until their mouths gargled blood."

Michael Hills, Caserta's attorney, argued during cross examination that the comments were always made on other's posts, and Caserta didn't post them unprompted.

"None of it talks about kidnapping the governor of Michigan, correct," Hills said.

FBI agents walked the jury through evidence found in Caserta's Canton Township apartment. Caserta had a red and black anarchist flag draped on his living room wall, and had books related to practicing anarchism.

Hills took issue with how the books were presented as evidence — the FBI had lined the books up and taken a photo of them underneath the anarchist flag. He pointed out the book "War is a Racket" was in the display. The 1935 book was written by Major General Smedley Butler, who, Hills noted was a decorated Marine.

"I guess we're judging books by their cover, is that right," Hills said.

At Caserta's apartment and in his car, FBI agents had also found a litany of supplies collected as evidence — an AR-15 rifle, an AR-15 pistol, two other pistols and a bin filled with a shovel, nine-inch saw, machete, knives, a small burner and other materials. Hills said the items found in the bin could just be used for camping.

FBI Special Agent Joel Kelso said authorities found 2,000 rounds of ammunition in Caserta's apartment.

More: 'Double agent' warns Whitmer kidnap suspects: I could hurt you if I testify

More: FBI agent: Whitmer kidnap plot ringleader ordered bombs from me, but asked for IOU

On Monday, the jury also heard from an FBI agent who searched suspect Daniel Harris's Lake Orion home following his arrest during a sting outside an Ypsilanti warehouse. The agent testified that more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, a bevy of firearms and other tactical gear where found in Harris's home.

Top, from left: Adam Fox and Barry Croft Bottom, from left: Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta

Harris lived in the basement of his parents home in Lake Orion, where agents found eight guns, including an AR-15-like rifle, another assault style rife, two revolvers, a pistol and three other rifles. There were also ammo boxes and cans, and 16 magazines, seven of which were loaded, the agent testified.

Jurors got to see one of the weapons — the illegally modified short-barreled rifle Harris referred to in recordings captured by investigators. The agent displayed for the jury a holster found at Harris' residence, a gun barrel which appeared to have been sawed off and a full body suit used to camouflage an individual in foliage.

FBI agents also seized multiple items from the trunk of Harris's red Mazda, including a tactical helmet, a plate carrier, thigh holster and parachute chord.

U.S. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Michael Roth asked the agent if the chord could have other uses besides parachuting.

"I would say it's primarily used for other things," Bowers replied, although he did not go into specifics.

An agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also testified Monday as an expert on firearms. He explained what made the short-barreled rifle illegal: without a permit, rifle barrels cannot be shorter than 16 inches. Harris' rifle had been cut down to around 10.5 inches, the agent said.

During cross examination, defense attorneys argued that having a lot of rounds of ammunition is not illegal, nor is it illegal to have 30-round capacity magazines.

But U.S. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Nils Kessler argued that that the barrel modification made Harris' rifle illegal without being registered, which the ATF agent affirmed.

Testimony continues.

On trial are alleged-ringleader Adam Fox, 37, of Potterville; Croft, 46; Brandon Caserta, 33, of Canton Township; and Daniel Harris, 24, of Lake Orion. All are charged with kidnapping conspiracy. Three are charged with weapons of mass destruction.

If convicted, all face up to life in prison.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Whitmer kidnap plot suspect Barry Croft's Facebook posts, gun shown