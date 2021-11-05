Defense unsure if Jeannette man accused in 2018 fatal fire will accept deal or go to trial

Nov. 5—A Jeannette man accused of setting a fatal fire in 2018 has until Tuesday to decide if he's going to plead guilty or go to trial.

Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio set the deadline during a hearing Friday after learning little progress had been made in the case since a court appearance earlier in the week. Trial is tentatively scheduled to begin Nov. 15.

"We have to pick a direction by Tuesday," she said.

Brian Eric Rendon, 37, is charged with homicide and arson in connection with the April 9, 2018, fire that destroyed a set of row homes on South Seventh Street in Jeannette. Shirley Kocherhans, 87, was found dead inside her row house. A woman who lived with her was injured. About a dozen residents were left homeless.

In a separate case, Rendon is accused of setting a fire two days earlier at his Jeannette home. No one was hurt.

Attorneys discussed during a hearing this week whether Rendon might accept a plea offer made by prosecutors. Assistant public defender Jack Manderino said Friday he hadn't had a chance to discuss the matter with Rendon. Details of the offer have not been released.

Manderino said he planned to review video evidence in the case during the weekend and meet Monday with Rendon and co-counsel Jennifer DeFlitch. He specifically wants to look at the amount of time Rendon was in a nearby alley in an effort to determine if he would've had enough time to potentially set a fire as accused by police.

"I have a hard time recommending the type of offer that has been made when I feel like I'm not fully informed," Manderino said.

If Rendon proceeds with trial, it could be rescheduled because the defense expects to present evidence that suggests Rendon didn't understand his right to remain silent when he confessed to police. In 2019, Rendon was found competent to stand trial. Assistant District Attorney Leo Ciaramitaro said prosecutors would need more time to get their own expert on the matter.

"Even right now, we don't know — is it a trial or is it a plea?" he said.

Rendon faces the potential of life imprisonment if convicted of second-degree homicide at trial.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .