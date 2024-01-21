In defense of veto, Mayor Adams invites City Council members to ride along with NYPD
The How Many Stops Act would require police officers to document every stop they make -- even the most minor ones. CBS New York's Jessica Moore reports.
The How Many Stops Act would require police officers to document every stop they make -- even the most minor ones. CBS New York's Jessica Moore reports.
Eric Bieniemy has interviewed for 17 head coaching openings since 2019.
VanDerveer passed legendary Tennessee coach Pat Summitt in December 2020 to become the DI women's basketball all-time wins leader.
Zach LaVine missed 17 games due to a foot injury earlier this season
The Bucs scored a game-tying touchdown in the third quarter a play after the botched call.
A fan knocked Caitlin Clark down while storming the floor, then ran to join the celebration at midcourt after Ohio State upset No. 2 Iowa on Sunday afternoon.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for the divisional round.
What you need to know about how to watch today's Buccs vs. Lions match.
NASA said in an update shared on X that it has regained contact with the Ingenuity helicopter. The Perseverance rover, which relays communications between Earth and Ingenuity, picked up on its signal Saturday night after extensive searching.
After a year of turmoil, Yahoo Finance reached out to several family-owned restaurants to find out what their biggest challenges were in 2023.
With stocks at record highs, a slew of corporate earnings and a fresh reading on inflation will challenge the market rally.
Vay retrieves its rental cars remotely via a 'teledriver' setup; an autonomous system may come later.
Also on mega markdown: Yahoo reader faves like the Emeril Lagasse air fryer for under $80 and a Shark vac for over $100 off.
This problem-solving gadget takes the hassle out of getting your drawers and closets organized.
With 32 hours of playback time and a fast one-hour recharge, these earbuds will be your best buds.
These genius gadgets and gizmos will save you time, energy and money.
Winner by murky decision.
The former Dayton coach took drifting to a new level.
NASA says it has lost contact with its Ingenuity helicopter after a flight on Thursday. Ingenuity performed its 72nd flight on January 18 and reached a height of 40 feet, but went silent on its way down. The space is working to reestablish communications.
The game resumed after approximately 10 minutes with Maignan back in net for AC Milan.
It's not every day that college basketball gives fans two thrilling buzzer beaters in less than a 20-minute span.