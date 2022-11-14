Defense in Walmart shooting case responds to prosecution shake-up

Attorneys for the defendant in the Walmart shooting, Patrick Crusius, filed a response Monday to a hearing objection filed by the El Paso District Attorney's Office on Nov. 7, which came only days after Assistant El Paso District Attorney Curtis Cox resigned from the case.

In his Nov. 3 letter, Cox provided no details related to his resignation from the case but directed that all "further communications and filings in regard to this case should hereafter be directed to (El Paso District Attorney) Yvonne Rosales."

The Nov. 7 filing objected to a Nov. 30 status hearing to discuss, in part, the ad litem report filed by El Paso attorney Justin Underwood, which asserted among other things that Cox, Rosales and Vinton Municipal Court Judge Roger Rodriguez violated the gag order in the case and threatened family members of a victim of the Aug. 3, 2019, shooting.

In Monday's filing, attorneys Mark Stevens, Joe Spencer and Felix Valenzuela lay out a litany of grievances, including their ongoing struggle to serve subpoenas on Rosales, Cox and Rodriguez, saying that process servers have tried and failed more than 15 times to locate Rosales.

"The process servers have attempted to serve Rosales at her office, to no avail; they have attempted to serve her at her residence, to no avail; they have attempted to serve her via her personal cell phone, to no avail; they have attempted to serve her at her Attorney Luis Yañez’s office, to no avail; they have attempted to serve her through her Chief Investigator, to no avail," the filing states. "Additionally, the process servers have attempted to serve Cox approximately over five times, trying to reach him at home and at his office, all to no avail.

"Roger Rodriguez, the District Attorney’s advisor and duly-elected judge, has also seen fit to evade proper service of legal process; this Duly-Elected Municipal Court Judge is also nowhere to be found," the filing continued. "The sheer number of attempts at service are entirely extraordinary."

The filing asserts that the three are "thwarting the same criminal justice system to which they swear loyalty" to "prevent the testimony, the record, the evidence to be developed in a public Court hearing."

"The Court should not fall prey to their scofflaw tactics," the filing states. "Instead of complying with the legal process, these public servants are hiding by self-created smoke-screens and claiming ignorance of the substance of court proceedings."

The El Paso District Attorney's Office accused Underwood of bias in response to his ad litem report, saying that he "demonstrated clear bias during the development of his report, in that he was observed on social media during that time publicly advocating for the removal of the District Attorney."

The response further rehashed many of the claims made by Rosales in her bid to have a petition seeking her removal from office tossed out, specifically that Underwood was involved in a conspiracy alongside El Paso Matters CEO Bob Moore and attorney Omar Carmona, who filed the petition against her.

Monday's filing represents yet another diversion in the case against Crusius, which has been derailed repeatedly by the tit-for-tat exchanges initiated by the District Attorney's Office.

"Based on the outrageous conduct of the duly-elected District Attorney and her assistants in the instant case and as stated in the Ad Litem’s report, defense counsel files this response in order to protect the Constitutional rights of defendant," Crusius' lawyers state in Monday's filing. "As the Court is well aware, capital proceedings are more complex along every dimension than a standard criminal case."

The attorneys urge the court to overrule objections to the Nov. 30 status hearing and proceed as planned.

Paul Ferris, spokesman for the El Paso District Attorney's Office, could not be reached for comment, but has previously declined to comment on issues regarding the Walmart shooting case because of the July gag order.

