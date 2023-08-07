Defense weighs look at mental issues that barred defendant from having gun in Erie killing

The defendant charged with first-degree murder in a fatal shooting at an Erie convenience store in May was prohibited from having a gun due to mental health issues, and the defense is considering exploring those issues as the case heads to trial.

The defense is contemplating seeking a mental health evaluation for the defendant, Jaquan O. Harris, 26, his court-appointed lawyer said at Harris' formal arraignment in Erie County Common Pleas Court on Monday.

Judge David Ridge gave the lawyer, Brian Arrowsmith, two months to file pretrial motions, which could include a request for a mental health exam.

After the brief arraignment, Arrowsmith said the request for a mental health exam would come in light of evidence that Harris was not allowed to have a gun during the shooting, on May 16 at the Quick Stop at West 18th and Chestnut streets.

Video surveillance from inside the store showed Harris shooting the victim, 22-year-old Jalen Rieger-Williams, once in the chest at close range as soon as Rieger-Williams walked into the store at about 7:50 p.m. Rieger-Williams was unarmed, according to testimony at Harris' preliminary hearing, in July.

Paramedics work to save shooting victim Jalen Rieger-Williams, 22, on May 16 at the Quick Stop convenience store at West 18th and Chestnut streets in Erie. Jaquan O. Harris, 26, is charged in Rieger-Williams' death.

Harris said in an interview with police that he acted in self-defense, one of the detectives on the case, Jason Russell, testified at the preliminary hearing. Russell also testified that Harris was not allowed to carry a gun.

He referred to documents that showed Harris once had a gun permit, but had his license revoked in December 2019 "following an involuntary mental health assessment" — known as "a 302," after the section of the Pennsylvania Mental Health Procedures Act that allows for the involuntary commitment of a person due to mental health problems. A person who has been involuntarily committed in Pennsylvania is prohibited from carrying a firearm.

The prosecutor, Assistant District Attorney Nick Maskrey, said after the preliminary hearing that police did not know where Harris got the gun. Harris after the shooting told police to look for the gun in a trunk of a car, where police found it.

Harris also accused of aggravated assault in Quick Stop case

Maskrey is prosecuting the case with Assistant District Attorney Tayler Moses. At Monday's brief arraignment, Maskrey reviewed Harris' rights, and Harris pleaded not guilty before Judge David Ridge, who also set the schedule for pretrial motions. The trial will occur sometime in 2024, Ridge said.

In addition to facing a charge of first-degree murder, a premeditated homicide, Harris is charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault and simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, related to other people who were in the crowded Quick Stop during the shooting. He is also accused of illegally possessing a firearm as a mentally incompetent person and carrying a firearm without a license.

Harris is in the Erie County Prison with no bond set because he is charged with first-degree murder. He said little at the arraignment other than to tell Ridge he understood his rights and the charges he faces.

The killing of Rieger-Williams was the second fatal shooting in less than three years at the Quick Stop, at 408 W. 18th St. Another Erie resident, Kyontia L. Blanks, said he acted in self-defense in fatally shooting 40-year-old Frederick Perry on Oct. 21, 2020, as Blanks stood outside the front of the Quick Stop and an unarmed Perry got out of his newly parked car. That shooting was also captured on surveillance video.

Blanks, 27, was convicted of voluntary manslaughter at a jury trial in Erie County Common Pleas Court in January and was sentenced to nine to 18 years in state prison in February.

Arraignment held in another Erie fatal shooting

Harris' formal arraignment was the second to occur in an Erie homicide case in five days. On Wednesday, Torrance A. Norris, 29, pleaded not guilty before Judge John J. Mead on charges connected to the fatal shooting of Naim Jahace Bayete, 21, on March 18 in the 800 block of East 21st Street, near Wayne Street. Norris is accused of hiding between two houses before he fired at Bayete as the victim drove by in an car.

Torrance A. Norris, 29, is charged in the fatal shooting of Naim Jahace Bayete, 21, on March 18 in the 800 block of East 21st Street, near Wayne Street.

Norris is accused of first-degree murder, aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license and tampering with evidence. Police said Norris after the shooting threw his clothes in the garbage and changed into different clothes. The gun was never recovered, but the shooting was captured on surveillance video, according to testimony at Norris' preliminary hearing, in May.

Maskrey, the prosecutor in the Quick Stop case, is prosecuting the case against Norris. The court-appointed defense lawyer in the case is Bruce Sandmeyer.

Mead at the arraignment scheduled a trial for January, according to court records. Norris is being held in prison with no bond set.

Case against Jaquan Harris: Echoing earlier case, self-defense hinted at in latest fatal shooting at Erie Quick Stop

Case against Torrance Norris: Testimony in Erie homicide reveals friend ditched suspected murder weapon

