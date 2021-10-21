Defense witness: Fuqua was not the killer

Oct. 21—A defense witness for murder suspect Shadeed Abdul Fuqua testified in Morgan County Circuit Court on Wednesday that the man who shot and killed Jarmaine Cardell Jones on Nov. 21, 2019, was not in the courtroom. Fuqua was sitting about 20 feet from the witness.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription and are still unable to access our content, please link your digital account to your print subscription If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Purchase a Subscription

Teanthony Garth of Decatur offered little testimony as the last witness for the defense. He said he lived upstairs near the fatal shooting at Decatur Place Apartments. "I heard a bang and went outside to see" what was happening, he said.

Defense attorney Ashley Feltman asked him if he saw the face of the shooter. Garth said, "Yes."

She then asked if the shooter was in the courtroom. "No," he replied.

Assistant District Attorney Joseph Lewis asked Garth if he saw the car the shooter fled in. Garth agreed with Lewis and prosecution witnesses that it was red. Garth said he couldn't remember much about the day. Garth said he has lived at the apartment complex on Courtney Drive Southwest for the past six years.

Two prosecution witnesses testified Tuesday that Fuqua was the shooter.

After the state rested, defense attorney Brent Woodall requested a motion for acquittal because "the state didn't live up to its burden of proof." He said the evidence showed there were several different manufacturers of bullets used in the shooting, no murder weapon has been recovered and no fingerprints or DNA placed Fuqua at the scene.

Circuit Judge Charles Elliott denied the motion.

Attorneys David Bradley, Feltman and Woodall began their defense testimony Wednesday afternoon with Brandon Best, a forensic scientist and firearms expert with the Birmingham office of the Department of Forensic Sciences.

Story continues

Best said a revolver could hold four to eight rounds and a semiautomatic pistol could hold more in a magazine. Decatur police found 12 to 13 shell casings at the scene, according to testimony. Best testified that a semiautomatic won't make a noise or click when the trigger is pulled and its magazine is empty. After questioning from Lewis, Best said it could make one clicking noise but not multiple clicks. That only happens "in the movies," he said. "The bullets I received were fired from the same firearm."

Woodall said state witness Letracia Lashawn Elliott erred when she testified Tuesday that she saw Fuqua shoot Jones and heard "two or three clicks" when his handgun was out of bullets.

Defense witness Decatur Police Officer Derek Annerton showed a bodycam video of the crime scene.

On the video, he was heard asking for "crowd control" assistance as "maybe 100 people are around here." It showed the police had difficulty finding enough crime scene tape to keep people out of the area.

He was also heard saying on the video that "there's going to be two guns." He testified he didn't see any guns.

On cross-examination Lewis asked Annerton if he still believes there were two guns. "My opinion today — there is one gun," Annerton said.

In the morning, state witness Dr. Valerie Green, a medical examiner who performed the autopsy on Jones, said he was struck by 11 bullets including four times in the back.

She displayed 177 graphic images of the autopsy that showed damage to Jones' liver, heart, stomach and pancreas.

"The cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds," she said. She added two bullets in the back and one in the right forearm that went into his liver were more deadly.

Asked how long Jones might have lived with those injuries, Green said, "a very short time. Maybe a minute."

She said Jones was shot from farther than 3 feet away because of the lack of gunpowder or soot on his body and clothes.

The state also played a three-minute recorded telephone conversation between a Morgan County Jail inmate and Fuqua on Nov. 13. It was nearly inaudible to the audience and contained mainly foul language.

Fuqua told Judge Elliott "I wish not to testify" at the end of Wednesday's testimonies.

Closing arguments in the case begin at 9 a.m. today.

— mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.