Defense witness, pedestrian testify in deputy's assault trial

May 19—A witness who was not permitted to testify in a 2019 trial took the stand Wednesday to share a similar experience with a pedestrian who was later struck by a former reserve sheriff's deputy.

The defense's first witness, Kevin McMahon, testified in Lucas County Common Pleas Court in the second trial of Rafael Sepeda, 61, who is accused of intentionally hitting Anthony Edwards, 31, with his vehicle Dec. 26, 2018.

Prior to Mr. Sepeda's first trial in June, 2019, defense attorneys Lorin Zaner and Brian Morrissey asked that Mr. McMahon be allowed to testify in order to show a plan or scheme by Mr. Edwards. Mr. McMahon testified in April, 2019, but Judge Michael Goulding said Mr. Mahon's testimony was dissimilar from the facts of Mr. Sepeda's case.

An appeals court later overturned Mr. Sepeda's conviction on the grounds that Mr. McMahon's testimony had been disallowed.

Mr. McMahon told the court Wednesday that he was driving on Woodville Road sometime in November, 2019, and was forced to stop because a man later identified as Mr. Edwards stopped in the middle of the street. Mr. Edwards stood in front of Mr. McMahon's vehicle for 2 1/2 to 3 minutes — a timeframe that was about a minute longer than his previous testimony in April, 2019, assistant county prosecutor Drew Wood said Wednesday.

When the pedestrian moved to the side of the vehicle, Mr. McMahon started driving but he heard a thump. He testified Wednesday he believed Mr. Edwards threw himself against the Buick, damaging it.

"I drove down the road and then I went to a stoplight about 100 yards in front of me and he was chasing my car, screaming for me to get out so he could fight me," Mr. McMahon said in court. "I pulled over to the side of the road, I was going to call police but I had my eye on him in the rearview mirror so what I wanted to do was get out of the area."

Mr. McMahon again testified that he thought Mr. Edwards was involved in an insurance scam — though no lawsuit or charges were filed from the incident, Mr. Wood said.

A few weeks later, Mr. McMahon said he saw story about "the same guy that kicked my car is on the news" involving Mr. Sepeda.

"That was the guy, 100 percent," Mr. McMahon said. "That was the same guy. It was the same neighborhood, it was the same hoodie, and it was the same face. He did to me what he did to ... a sheriff's deputy."

Mr. Edwards also took the stand Wednesday and denied any encounter with Mr. McMahon. He recalled the incident with Mr. Sepeda — even becoming emotional on the stand when he looked at photos of his road-rash injuries.

Mr. Edwards asserted he walked in front of Mr. Sepeda's vehicle, which was stopped at Broadway and Logan streets on Dec. 26, 2018. Mr. Edwards said he made eye contact with Mr. Sepeda and they were "exchanging dirty looks."

Mr. Edwards took a drink of water from a cup and spit it on the ground as he walked by, then heard Mr. Sepeda call out a racial slur, he testified.

"Defensive, angry," Mr. Edwards said about how he felt at the time. "I'm not a [racial slur]. I'm a human being and I was upset."

The sheriff's deputy made a U-turn and drove right for Mr. Edwards who, according to his testimony, jumped onto the hood to prevent being run over. Mr. Sepeda's vehicle traveled over concrete barriers and into a parking lot, where Mr. Edwards fell off the vehicle.

Mr. Sepeda claims Mr. Edwards started attacking the car after seeing a sheriff's deputy sticker in the window, injuring himself.

While the case was being appealed, Mr. Edwards said he inadvertently went to the Sepeda house in August, 2019, as part of his job door-knocking while selling energy supplies.

He testified he briefly spoke with Mr. Sepeda and his wife, Kathy Sepeda, where the officer apologized for what happened. The Sepedas also gave Mr. Edwards $20 and a bag of old clothing after learning he lost belongings in a house fire.

The trial is expected to continue Thursday.

First Published May 19, 2021, 4:30pm