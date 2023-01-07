Defense witnesses describe problems that affected confessed killer Michael Jones

The defense for Michael Wayne Jones, the Summerfield man who has pleaded guilty to killing his wife and her four children, presented expert witnesses on Friday who testified that Jones' head injuries, mental issues and several other aliments affected his behavioral, psychological and decision making abilities.

Executive Assistant Public Defender John Spivey, with Morris Carranza and Amanda Sizemore assisting, called only two witnesses to the stand: Drs. John Fabian and Aaron Filler.

Fabian is a forensic psychologist and neuropsychologist, and Filler is a neurosurgeon.

Michael Wayne Jones is escorted into the courtroom by a bailiff after a break on Friday.

Jones has pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree murder for the children and one count of second-degree murder for his wife. In the penalty phase, prosecutors attempts to lay the ground work for aggravating factors that support imposing capital punishment. The defense's job is to prove mitigating factors that support life in prison.

The jury eventually will vote on a sentencing recommendation.

The 41-year-old was taken into custody by Georgia sheriff's deputies not far from the Florida/Georgia line in September 2019. He admitted to killing his wife, Casei, and their four children.

Casei Jones and her four children

Casei Jones' remains were in a tote that was in the back of the minivan driven by her husband when he was involved in a single-vehicle crash. He called 911, and when Brantley County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived, Jones told them about his wife.

Jones led authorities to where he disposed of the bodies of the children: Cameron Bowers, 9; his brother, Preston Bowers, 4; and sisters Mercalli Jones, 2; and 11-month-old Aiyana Jones.

The children's remains were in a suitcase and a tote that had plastic on top and closed with duct tape. The two younger children belong to the couple, and the older children are from Casei Jones' previous marriage.

Marion County Sheriff's Office officials, who were notified about the investigation, went to Georgia to interview Jones. He again told MCSO detectives how he murdered his wife and children.

Michael Jones is escorted by two detention deputies in Marion County

Jones said he killed his wife first, repeatedly hitting her with a metal baseball bat. He said he killed each child on different days and times, by strangling or drowning them.

The bodies of the children and their mother were kept together for weeks. During that time, prosecutors said, Jones deceived family members and others about the victims' whereabouts. Investigators theorized that the victims were murdered between July 10 and the end of August 2019.

First defense witness

On Day 2 of the defense presentation, lawyers from both the defense and the state (prosecutors Amy Berndt and Rich Buxman) discussed matters that should or shouldn't be included for the trial.

Once both sides and Circuit Judge Anthony Tatti were satisfied with the necessary changes, jurors were called into the courtroom to hear testimony.

Defense lawyer Morris Carranza with his back turned. John Spivey is to his left and Dr. John Fabian is on the right.

Fabian spent close to three hours on the stand when he was questioned by Sizemore.

His lengthy testimony included a slide presentation. Fabian said he reviewed records and spoke with Jones four times.

In his opinion, Fabian felt Jones experienced, suffered and was exposed to a litany of problems and issues, most of which he was unable to overcome. Those issues include various mental health problems, behavioral problems, sexual abuse, low self-esteem and an unhealthy family life.

Defense lawyer Amanda Sizemore

Fabian said Jones "had a long history of depression" and "had a lot of problems with relationships."

Jones was given a series of educational test and his scores were low. For instance, his general reasoning test scores were below average, and he struggled with reasoning and problem solving.

"Michael is a low average guy. He doesn't function normally," Fabian testified.

The expert said Jones' "major depressive disorder" and "severe psychotic features" are connected to PTSD.

Prosecutors' turn to question Fabian

On cross-examination, Buxman asked Fabian about his interview with Jones' ex-wife, who has three children with him, and his former employer at a vet clinic.

Fabian said he was told that Jones was a reliable, responsible, hard worker who had no issues with clients. No one interviewed by Fabian noticed any mental health issues with Jones.

Fabian said some of the things Jones did, such as having an affair with Casei while married to his ex-wife and breaking into the clinic after he was fired, were examples of Jones' "poor choices."

Fabian did not remember if he asked Jones about discrepancies in Jones' account of suffering sexual abuse as a child and his relationship with his stepfather.

Fabian testified that Jones passed his GED test on his first attempt, and had declined medical assistance, even though it was offered to him. Fabian said he relied on Jones' honesty as he prepared his evaluation.

In Sizemore's redirect examination, Fabian said it's not uncommon for people like Jones to suppress their problems. In an earlier exchange with Buxman, Fabian said people like Jones can be "floating through life in denial."

Defense lawyer Amanda Sizemore

Fabian said such people can have jobs, drive, live their lives, and generally function in society.

Second witness for the defense

On the witness stand, Filler said an MRI and brain study were completed in 2021. The expert said the results showed Jones had several abnormalities, which affected several portions of the brain.

Filler, questioned by Spivey for more than three hours, said Jones had difficulty with anger, speech flow and general cognition.

Dr. Aaron Filler

His conclusion was that Jones' problems stemmed from head injuries. One injury was from a fall, according to Jones' medical records. The trauma suffered by Jones led to poor decision making, anxiety, depression and skewed moral judgment, among other issues, Filler said.

Using a pointer, Filler pointed to color images of Jones' brain, shown on a large-screen television in the courtroom.

The images cannot help experts pinpoint an exact time when the problems triggered, Filler said.

Defense lawyer John Spivey

Cross-examination by the state

In discussing the fall, Filler told the court all he knew was that Jones passed out, fell and hit his head. He did not know what caused the blackout.

Dr. Aaron Filler on the stand at Michael Wayne Jones' trial

Filler said the brain does have the capability to heal itself, and certain medical conditions, like high blood pressure, can cause abnormalities.

Filler said he did not speak with Jones, but sent him a questionnaire, which as far as he knows was completed by Jones.

In response to a question from Buxman, Filler said Jones did not have a problem multi-tasking. The prosecutor was told that Jones broke into the clinic and cheated on his wife before his head injuries. Filler also said the head injury didn't prevent Jones from living a normal life or sitting for an interview with detectives about the murders.

Tatti dismissed jurors after Filler's testimony. The trial continues on Monday.

