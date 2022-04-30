DeFi Lender Rari Capital/Fei Loses $80M in Hack

MarketWatch

LONDON (Project Syndicate)—With Elon Musk set to buy Twitter (TWTR) for $44 billion, commentators are scrambling to understand what the “free speech absolutism” espoused by the world’s richest person will mean for the platform. With the European Union and the United Kingdom about to enact laws aimed at making social media safer and more accountable, Musk has seemingly chosen a bad time to roll back content moderation on Twitter. In fact, despite officials’ threats, Musk will be able to emasculate the platform’s content restrictions in the name of free speech if that is what he wishes to do.