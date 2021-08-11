DeFi platform Poly Network reports hacking, loses estimated $600 million

Picture illustration of person posing with laptop in front of projection with word 'cyber' and binary code in Zenica
·1 min read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Poly Network, a decentralised finance platform, said it was hacked on Tuesday, losing an estimated $600 million according to reports of funds held in complicit wallets.

The hack appears to be one of the biggest in decentralised finance, or DeFi https://www.reuters.com/article/us-crypto-currencies-lending-insight-idUSKBN25M0GP, peer-to-peer cryptocurrency platforms that allow transactions without traditional gatekeepers such as banks or exchanges. Poly Network allows users to swap tokens across different blockchains.

The stolen funds amount to more than the criminal losses registered by the entire DeFi sector from January to July of a record $474 million, according to a report from crypto intelligence company CipherTrace published on Tuesday.

Poly announced the hack on Twitter https://twitter.com/PolyNetwork2/status/1425073987164381196, where it also posted details of wallets where it said the money was transferred, urging people to blacklist tokens from those addresses.

Poly tweeted that it planned to take legal action and urged the hackers to return the assets. It did not immediately respond to a request on Wednesday for more detail about the incident.

The value of the tokens in the wallets cited by Poly was just over $600 million at the time of the announcement, according to crypto trade publication The Block.

The chief technology officer of Tether, a stablecoin, said on Twitter the company had frozen $33 million connected with the hack, and top management at large crypto exchanges responded to Poly Network on Twitter saying that they would try to help.

(Reporting by Alun John in Hong Kong and Tom Westbrook in Singapore; editing by Jane Wardell)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Asian stocks mixed ahead of US inflation data

    Asian stocks were mixed Wednesday ahead of U.S. inflation data offering a glimpse at how the world’s largest economy is recovering. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 0.7% to 28,070.51 and the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.1% to 3,532.93. Analysts are expecting the latest U.S. headline inflation rate, due Wednesday, to grow at a slower pace of 5.3% in July from a year earlier.

  • Nationwide train strike disrupts travel across Germany

    A nationwide railway workers strike brought large parts of Germany's long-distance and commuter train systems to a standstill Wednesday as vacationers scrambled to remake their travel plans and children in big cities like Berlin squeezed into buses and trams to get to school. Train operator Deutsche Bahn said that as a result of the two-day strike, only about a quarter of its long-distance trains would run on Wednesday and Thursday. German train operator Deutsche Bahn has rejected the demands.

  • Crypto Panhandlers Beg Poly Network Attacker for Share of $613M Haul

    First came the attack. Then came the moochers.

  • Iran Nuclear Deal Talks Stalled Following Oil Tanker Attack

    With new president Ebrahim Raisi now in office, Iran says it's ready to resume JCPOA nuclear talks with world powers in Vienna, which includes indirect negotiations with the United States

  • Florida on alert after Tropical Storm Fred forms

    Tropical Storm Fred formed south of Puerto Rico late Tuesday — and Florida is in its path, according to the five-day forecast.State of play: Fred is the sixth named storm of this Atlantic hurricane season. The storm system could intensify over the eastern Gulf this weekend, possibly to a hurricane, though the National Hurricane Center said it's too early to tell for sure.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Aug 11 @ 215am - One possible hazard from Tropical

  • Hackers steal $600m in major cryptocurrency heist

    Thousands of digital tokens have been stolen by hackers in one of the largest cryptocurrency heists.

  • Dogecoin Looks Ready To Move Higher

    Dogecoin is moving towards the resistance level at $0.2630.

  • Cross-Chain DeFi Site Poly Network Hacked; Hundreds of Millions Potentially Lost

    DeFi platform Poly Network was attacked on Tuesday, with the alleged hacker draining roughly $600 million in crypto.

  • Poly Network pleads for hackers to return assets after $611 million crypto heist

    Hackers have stolen more than $600 million in cryptocurrency from a protocol known as Poly Network -- which pleaded with the culprits to return their haul Tuesday.

  • Hash Ribbons for Bitcoin (BTC) Has Flashed Blue – Is This a Macro Low?

    One of the best-known and most effective signals to buy bitcoin (BTC), Hash Ribbons, just turned blue. The indicator has a nearly 100%.

  • Big Telecom comes out on top in $65B broadband upgrade

    The White House-backed infrastructure bill now moving toward Senate approval divvies up $65 billion in broadband funding in ways that largely please the big cable and telecom companies. The big picture: President Biden's spending blueprints and talking points stoked alarm in the industry over the prospect of price regulation or government-backed networks, but the legislation that's moving forward is much more to its liking.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios

  • Bitcoin, cryptos post 5th straight week of outflows -CoinShares data

    Bitcoin investment products and funds registered outflows for a fifth consecutive week, as investor sentiment remained cautious in the midst of increased global regulatory scrutiny, data from digital asset manager CoinShares showed on Monday. Outflows from the world's most popular cryptocurrency totaled $33 million in the week ended Aug. 6, compared with $19.7 million the previous week. Total crypto outflows, meanwhile, added up to nearly $26 million, although CoinShares noted that the magnitude of outflows was much less than in May and June.

  • SpaceX is buying an Internet of Things smallsat company

    SpaceX has bought Swarm Technologies, a company focused on small satellites that power internet-of-things services.

  • Ether Held on Centralized Exchanges Hits 3-Year Low

    Only 9.4% of ether is held in centralized exchanges, the least since 2018.

  • ‘Wormhole’ Launches for Connecting DeFi on BSC, Terra and Ethereum to Solana

    Wormhole opens a faster (and, developers claim, simpler) route for non-native assets to enter Solana’s bustling DeFi ecosystem.

  • 3 Reasons Cloudflare Stock Is a Buy After Q2 2021 Earnings

    Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) is having itself a year. This is far from a one-off winner from the massive uptick in internet use during the pandemic, and Cloudflare's Q2 2021 earnings update continues to prove that. When Cloudflare made its public debut a couple years ago, it had a unique go-to-market strategy for an enterprise-grade cloud service: Launch new services for free for individual users, then go after bigger paying customers later.

  • Toggle Raises $1.6M For Blockchain Technology Connecting Shippers To Carriers

    Digital intermediaries like Uber Freight, Convoy, and Transfix have entered the freight brokerage market to enhance its efficiency and create cost savings for shippers while opening new lanes of cargo for carriers to scale and grow their business. A new software-as-a-service player has entered the FreightTech community looking to add a marketplace option that democratizes the intermediary experience for shippers and carriers. Opening in September as a private beta test for both parties, digital

  • DeFi Has Accounted for Over 75% of Crypto Hacks in 2021

    That works out to $361 million, 2.7 times more than in 2020, according to new report by CipherTrace.

  • Cross-Chain Wallet Liquality Raises $7M, Eyes Solana, Terra Functionality

    The funding round was led by Galaxy Digital and Hashed.

  • AI Tech CEO Pronounced Third-Party Cookies Would Die Soon — It's Coming True

    Photo by Vyshnavi Bisani on Unsplash The third-party web cookie is arguably one of the most controversial and debated topics in the digital world. Governments and groups around the globe have been discussing the hot-button issue more as security and privacy concerns continue to grow. Digital out-of-home advertising technology company Alfi (NASDAQ: ALF) is one example of a company that has taken an aggressive stance against cookies in its tech. Alfi’s CEO Paul Pereira said in an interview with Be