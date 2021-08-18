DeFi-Powered Social Token Site Rally Submits Plan to Decentralize Itself

Danny Nelson
·2 min read

Social token startup Rally has submitted a proposal to decentralize itself into an array of entities – some corporate, others community controlled – that would independently expand the Rally ecosystem.

The road map would see the crypto-based “creator coin” platform split into a venture studio, an Asia-based outpost, a Swiss nonprofit, a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) and a Delaware-based corporation that would carry the Rally name. 

“Today, we lay out our plans for the community to decide the future of the network,” Rally founder Kevin Chou wrote in the proposal. The vote will conclude on Aug. 25.

Related: Avalanche&#8217;s AVAX Token Jumps on $180M Incentive Program

An “aye” from RLY holders would make Rally the latest crypto project to embrace self-decentralization. Some have done so radically: huttered ShapeShift’s legacy operations are now run exclusively by FOX tokenholders through a DAO. The Maker Foundation also plans to hand its DeFi keys back to a DAO.

Rally would not be quite so aggressive. Its centerpiece entity would be run by appointed executives, including prospective CEO Bremner Morris, who is already Rally’s community-appointed chief marketing officer.

Rally’s plans are roughly comparable with bitcoin developer Blockstack’s (now “Stacks”) 2018 effort to slice itself into five entities. There are some key differences, though. For starters, the creator coin’s decentralization plan must first win community support. 

“We’re trying to take it a step further by really establishing a very community-focused DAO on top of the ecosystem as well,” Rally founder Kevin Chou told CoinDesk in an interview.

Related: Impossible Finance Names OpenSwap as First Project for DeFi Launchpad

RLY token holders in the RLY Ecosystem DAO would get a starter budget of 10 million RLY tokens (worth roughly $5.4 million at today’s prices) to spend, through community votes, on network development. That represents one of the smaller pieces of a budget pie worth 245 million RLY tokens and $86 million in USDC.

Of that, Rally would get 150 million RLY and 60 million USDC, a yet-to-be-named Asia affiliate gets 70 million RLY and 17.5 million USDC and venture studio SuperLayer gets 50 million RLY (with credit lines and investments up to 45 million USDC). Chou and co-founder Mahesh Vellanki will run SuperLayer, which will be similar to what ConsenSys is for Ethereum. ConsenSys builds infrastructure and apps for the Ethereum blockchain.

The protocol itself would be overseen and maintained by the nonprofit wing, Swiss-based Rally Network Association.

Rally raised $50 million in a previously undisclosed token sale, company representatives told CoinDesk.

Zack Seward contributed reporting.

