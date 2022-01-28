DeFi Protocol Qubit Finance Exploited For $80M

Reuters

North Korea's internet appears to have been hit by a second wave of outages in as many weeks, possibly caused by a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack, researchers said on Wednesday. The latest incident took place for about six hours on Wednesday morning local time, and came a day after North Korea conducted its fifth missile test https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/north-korea-appears-have-fired-cruise-missiles-report-2022-01-25 this month. Junade Ali, a cybersecurity researcher in Britain who monitors a range of different North Korean web and email servers, said that at the height of the apparent attack, all traffic to and from North Korea was taken down.