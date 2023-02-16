Defiant 67-year-old woman kills 64-year-old home intruder at 3 a.m., Florida cops say

A 67-year-old woman faced with an armed stranger in her Florida home at 3 a.m. went on the offensive, killing him with a single gunshot, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says.

Investigators suspect the intruder, 64-year-old Reginald Best, was in the midst of a mental health crisis and “posed a deadly threat” to the neighborhood, officials said in a news release.

It happened at 3 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at a home in Interlachen, about 65 miles south of Jacksonville.

“The homeowner ... told deputies she heard the front door handle shaking at about 3 a.m. and went to investigate,” the sheriff’s office said.

“She thought it might be her husband returning from work, so she opened the door and at that time Best forced his way into the home. The woman who was armed with a firearm told Best to leave the residence multiple times.”

He responded by raising his arms to reveal he also had a gun, officials said.

“Fearing for her life, she shot Best one time,” officials said. “After the shooting she called 911.”

Deputies found him “lying on the floor bleeding.” He died after being taken to a hospital, officials said.

Investigators said multiple calls from the neighborhood were received minutes earlier, including one reporting the suspect had jumped from a home’s window “with a firearm and ran down the street.” Among the callers was Best himself, who said he was “hiding from his neighbors,” officials said.

“If it were not for (the woman’s) foresight to arm herself, the outcome could have been much graver,” Putnam County Sheriff H.D. “Gator” DeLoach said in the release.

“It’s unfortunate that Best was struggling with some apparently profound issues and posed a deadly threat to the victim and her family. ... I’m grateful that her decisive action stopped the threat, and eliminated the risk of further loss of life, making her entire neighborhood safer.”

