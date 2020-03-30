Defiant Bolsonaro Takes Virus Message to the Streets in Brazil

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro went for a walk on Sunday, interacting with supporters and saying he would like to issue a decree so people can get back to work, according to local newspapers. His defiant tone shows no signs of abating despite widespread criticism, reports that his own government is mulling harsher containment measures and also a tense cabinet meeting. Brazil has 4,256 confirmed coronavirus cases and 136 deaths.

Deleted Posts

Twitter deleted two posts made by Bolsonaro this Sunday, according to newspapers. The posts were videos of Bolsonaro’s visits to stores in Brasilia. In the video, Bolsonaro cites the use of chloroquine for the treatment of the disease and defends the end of social distancing measures, says the Folha de S.Paulo. In a statement republished by the newspaper, Twitter said that it recently announced worldwide expansion of its rules on content that is against official public health information that could put people at greater risk of transmitting COVID-19. This morning, Bolsonaro said both unemployment and the fight against the virus “must be treated responsibly.”

Tense Meeting

On Saturday, the Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta presented possible virus scenarios to the president and several ministers. He called on Bolsonaro to create a favorable environment for unity between federal, state and local governments and also the private sector, according to Estado. The minister also asked the president not to underestimate the gravity of the situation in his public statements. Everyone present, including Mandetta himself, agreed with Bolsonaro’s concern to protect the economy as much as possible, as well as transport and infrastructure in general.

Alert

Bolsonaro was also warned that, if he tries to relax social isolation rules due to the new coronavirus with a “pen,” he will face a difficult battle in court, newspaper O Globo reported. According to the newspaper, the message was given in a meeting this Saturday attended by the Supreme Court Judge Gilmar Mendes, and several of Bolsonaro’s ministers.

Guedes

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said this weekend that around 500 billion reais ($97.5 billion) will be injected into the economy in the next three months, in reference to reserve requirements cuts and other measures. “It is not a trivial number, it is huge”, Guedes said during conference call organized by XP Investimentos. He emphasized, however, that this is a “emergency moment; three, four months from now, when the wave passes, we will unlock investments and move forward with structural reforms.” Guedes said he didn’t consider leaving the government, especially at the present time, when he can help the country the most.

Resources for Cities

Guedes also said the government will roll over municipal and state government debt. In another meeting with mayors, Guedes said that the isolation period as a measure to combat the coronavirus pandemic can be maintained for two or three months, but that, after that period, it is necessary to release people to work at the risk of dismantling the country, according to Folha de S.Paulo.

Fiscal Rules

The Supreme Court relaxed fiscal rules amid the advance of coronavirus after a request from the federal government, according to Valor Economico.

Other Highlights

Brazil’s Development Bank Extends Measures to Fight CoronavirusSenate to vote this Monday on aid for self-employed and informal workers: Agencia BrasilRetailers warn Bolsonaro that they will fire workers if stores are not reopened: Folha de S.PauloOECD demands leadership from the Bolsonaro government and ‘appropriate measures’ of containment in Brazil: Valor EconomicoVP Mourao ‘firefighter’ becomes counterpoint to Bolsonaro and gains space in the military wing: Estado

Newspaper Top Stories

O Estado de S. PauloReports that half of big companies traded on the stock exchange have cash for up to three months

Folha de S.Paulo and O Globo

Highlights that Bolsonaro ignores Mandetta and visits local shops in BrasiliaValor EconomicoReports that some companies give free technology to contain outbreak

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.