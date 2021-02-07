Defiant Cheney says voters were ‘lied to’ by Trump as she insists GOP should not be ‘party of QAnon’

(Independent)

Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming is doubling down on her vote to impeach Donald Trump, telling "Fox News Sunday" her party should "not be embracing the former president" after he incited an insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January.

"We are the party of Lincoln. We are not the party of QAnon or anti-semitism or holocaust deniers, or white supremacy or conspiracy theories. It's not who we are," Ms Cheney, the third highest-ranking Republican in the House, said in her interview on Sunday.

"We believe in conservative principles and conservative values, and we believe in the Constitution."

Ms Cheney was censured by her own state party over the weekend by a vote of 56-8 for being one of 10 GOP House members to vote with Democrats to impeach Mr Trump for "incitement to insurrection" following the storming of the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob last month as Congress was certifying Joe Biden's electoral victory.

The censure resolution from the Wyoming GOP states that it will desist from raising money for her in the future, and asks that she return any donations from the state party from the previous cycle.

Based on her interview on Sunday with Chris Wallace of Fox, Ms Cheney is not backing away from her opposition to the former president, even as House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy has rushed in recent weeks to repair ties with him.

Ms Cheney openly questioned whether Mr Trump's tweet disowning Vice President Mike Pence during the Capitol riot was "a premeditated effort to provoke violence," and suggested Mr Trump could be liable for criminal penalties.

"There are a lot of questions that have to be answered, and there will be many criminal investigations looking at every aspect," she said.