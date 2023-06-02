Defiant dirt bike rider popped wheelies in front of deputy, speeds off, sheriff’s office says

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they said was popping wheelies on a dirt bike and performing stunts in the middle of traffic.

The incident happened over Memorial Day weekend along Mercer University Drive.

Deputies said they spotted three men driving the dirt bikes illegally along the road.

The rider that was popping wheelies was also not wearing a helmet, the sheriff’s office said.

“When the deputy activated his lights and siren, the rider again popped a wheelie in front of the deputy, before speeding away,” the sheriff’s office said.

TRENDING STORIES:

That’s when the three riders split up and drove into a busy subdivision.

Deputies put out a description of the suspects and a K9 deputy spotted the man who was popping wheelies and took him into custody.

WGXA-TV identified the man as Arzione Henderson, 20. Deputies said he was who was unlicensed and uninsured.

Henderson is now facing charges of felony fleeing and eluding, obstruction of a police officer, reckless stunt driving, unsafe operation of a motorcycle, aggressive driving, and failure to register a vehicle.

IN OTHER NEWS: