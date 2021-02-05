Defiant Marjorie Taylor Greene says she woke up ‘laughing at Democrats’ as they demand full expulsion

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican of Georgia, leaves her office on Capitol Hill on 4 February 2021 in Washington, DC ((AFP via Getty Images))

Republican representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has begun her campaign to be reinstated to House committees, as Democrats call for her to be expelled from Congress.

House Democrats and 11 Republicans voted on Thursday to remove Ms Greene, a newly-elected Congresswoman in Georgia, from her committee assignments for her support of violent conspiracy theories, history of antisemitic and anti-Muslim remarks and endorsement of political executions.

The House voted 230-199 to oust the Republican congresswoman from the Education and Labor Committee as well as the Budget Committee, after several representatives condemned her for her previous conduct.

Shortly after the vote, Ms Greene retweeted a post from Arizona congressman Andy Biggs, a Republican, that urged his colleagues “not to give in to the Left's lawless authoritarianism” and reinstate her to the roles.

He added: “Time for Republicans to do what’s right and correct this unprecedented wrong. Put Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene back on her committees.”

Time for Republicans to do what’s right and correct this unprecedented wrong. Put Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene back on her committees. https://t.co/nyDAoiC0Y1 — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) February 5, 2021

Mr Biggs’ post also stated: “If House Democrats proceed with their unprecedented action to strip a sitting Member of Congress of her committees for thoughts she shared as a private citizen, Republicans should reassign her to the same committees.”

Ms Greene later tweeted: “Thank you to the real Republicans who stood with me today! Every single one of you will be remembered.”

She also announced via her Twitter account that she will be holding a press conference at 11am on Friday.

On Friday morning, she started the day by posting the message: "I woke up early this morning literally laughing thinking about what a bunch of morons the Democrats (+11) are for giving some one like me free time.

"In this Democrat tyrannical government, Conservative Republicans have no say on committees anyway. Oh this is going to be fun!"

I'll be holding a press conference tomorrow at 11 AM. See you there. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 5, 2021

During her remarks before the vote on Thursday evening, the congresswoman attempted to distance herself from the QAnon conspiracy theory, but did not apologise for her numerous bigoted remarks and blamed the criticism of her on “cancel culture”.

She added: “Will we allow ourselves to be addicted to hate and hating one another? I hope not, because that’s not the future I want for my children and it's not the future I want for any of your children.”

Following Ms Greene’s comments, Democratic representative Jimmy Gomez, from California, told reporters that he still believes she should be expelled from Congress.

He then introduced a resolution to have her expelled, and explained: “I'm committed to bringing it up, and I said that to leadership that there needs to be a vote sooner rather or later on this.”

He said he is pursuing the resolution “to send a message that this kind of discourse in our politics is not acceptable, inciting political violence, threatening people as is not acceptable and a person like that should not hold a position in the House of Representatives.”

However, in order for a member to be expelled, the resolution needs to receive two-thirds of the vote, which is unlikely in the tightly-controlled House.

