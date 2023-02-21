Defiant and regretful Putin prepares Russia for a long war

5
Roland Oliphant
·2 min read
A woman watches the televised address by Russian President Vladimir Putin before the Federal Assembly, from her home in Moscow, Russia, 21 Feb 2023 - Yuri Kochetkov/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
A woman watches the televised address by Russian President Vladimir Putin before the Federal Assembly, from her home in Moscow, Russia, 21 Feb 2023 - Yuri Kochetkov/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Veteran watchers of Vladimir Putin will have seen a few familiar faces at today’s speech.

There was social contract Putin, promising everything from subsidised housing, tax breaks and minimum wage increases for working families, to a new social fund for care of war widows, orphans, and wounded.

There was low tax, free market Putin, promising expansive incentives for businesses to invest at home and and buying domestic IT solutions.

There was technocratic Red manager Putin, reeling off statistics on increases in wheat exports, road building programs, and health and education reform.

The economy, he said with confident reference to half a dozen indexes and percentage points, is holding up very nicely under Western sanctions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual address to the Federal Assembly in Moscow on Tuesday - SPUTNIK
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual address to the Federal Assembly in Moscow on Tuesday - SPUTNIK

And there was populist Putin, taking a predictable swipe at “the chaos of the 1990s” and unnamed oligarchs who “saw Russia only as a source of income” and spent their wealth on “elite real estate in the west.”

But one Putin was absent.

The spitting with fury, cod-history spouting, blood-crazed nationalist who began the war a year ago was taking a day off.

Yes, the war loomed through everything he said. Yes, he invoked wartime duty to Motherland and "truth". And yes, he accused the West of seeking a “strategic defeat” on Russia.

But the tone was regretful and defiant rather than violent and triumphalist.

'Price asked of the Russian public is now higher'

The only real nod to foreign policy was his justification for suspending engagement with the Strategic Weapons Reduction Treaty.

There are good reasons for this.

Nationalist fervour has served Mr Putin well at times. But like a powerful drug, the short, sharp high soon wears off.

So after a year of a war that was meant to be over in less than a week, he went back to the social contract that has served him well for more than two decades.

Stability, rising living standards, and economic competence in exchange for political quietism.

The price asked of the Russian public is now higher. They must accept not only Mr Putin's supreme power and indefinite reign in the Kremlin, but also agree to continue his insane war.

Whether he can deliver on his end of the bargain amid the privations of a war time economy is another question. But there is little sign of real discontent with the deal so far.

Failure can always be blamed on some underling. More promises can be churned out when needed. And the war will go on.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine-Russia war latest: Russian missile kills five at bus stop during Putin's speech

    Five people were killed in Kherson when Russian shelling hit a bus stop while Putin was delivering his first state-of-the-nation address since unleashing the war in Ukraine.

  • Three UN peacekeepers killed in Mali blast

    Three United Nations peacekeepers were killed and five were seriously injured on Tuesday when their convoy struck a roadside bomb in central Mali, the UN mission said.The mission gave no immediate word about the casualties' nationalities.

  • Russian state TV ‘hit by cyber attack’ during Putin’s speech

    Russia claims outage was result of distributed denial of service attack

  • Russia’s war on medics, hospitals and patients exposed

    Hospitals have been pillaged, doctors imprisoned, and patients denied vital medical care by Russian soldiers in Ukraine, according to a landmark investigation which uncovers hundreds of potential war crimes committed by Vladimir Putin’s forces.

  • Dutch Premier Pokes China While Praising ‘Century of America’

    (Bloomberg) -- Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte poured cold water on China’s rise and sided squarely with the US in an op-ed that highlighted the deteriorating ties between Europe and Beijing.Most Read from BloombergInvestors Say They Want $3 Million in Savings for Comfortable RetirementThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, Russia“I

  • GM Defense says it will work with the UAE to help it develop electric defense vehicles

    The General Motors subsidiary said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the agency in the UAE in a first step toward a formal partnership.

  • U.S. urges rail industry, Congress to boost safety measures after toxic derailment

    U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Tuesday urged major railroads and Congress to take significant steps to boost train safety and said he would pursue new regulations without action by lawmakers after a toxic derailment in Ohio. "This represents an important moment to redouble our efforts to make this far less likely to happen again," Buttigieg told reporters ahead of the announcement, calling on Congress to "untie our hands so that we can do more." The Biden administration has faced sharp criticism from many Republicans for its response to the Feb. 3 derailment in East Palestine, Ohio of a Norfolk Southern operated train loaded with toxic chemicals.

  • Here’s how the lawmakers who represent Pennsylvania in Congress voted Feb. 10-16

    Senators confirmed several judges.

  • Vladimir Putin’s energy war has utterly failed

    Households contemplating their sky-high gas and electricity bills might wonder what is going on when they see that wholesale energy prices are dropping like a stone.

  • Buttigieg Launches Rail Safety Blitz, Slams Industry And GOP Critics

    The under-fire transportation secretary also said he plans to travel to East Palestine, Ohio.

  • China foreign minister says war in Ukraine "spiralling out of control"

    China is "deeply worried" about the conflict in Ukraine "spiralling out of control". Source: Qin Gang, Chinese Foreign Minister, while delivering a keynote address at the opening of a security conference, CNN reports Quote: "China is deeply worried about the continuous escalation of the conflict and possibility of the situation spiralling out of control," Qin Gang said at the Lanting Forum held by the Chinese Foreign Ministry in Beijing.

  • Buttigieg urges U.S. railroads to boost safety, not oppose reforms

    (Reuters) -U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Sunday he would call on major railroads to improve safety after a Feb. 3 derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, of a train operated by Norfolk Southern. Buttigieg in a letter to Norfolk Southern Chief Executive Alan Shaw said he would also urge Congress to raise the cap on fines against railroads for violating safety regulations "to ensure their deterrent effect is commensurate with the economic proportions of today's large railroad companies."

  • Putin is in "taiga impasse": Zelenskyy's office comments on Putin's address

    Mykhailo Podolyak, Adviser to the Head of the Office of President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, thinks that Russian President Vladimir Putin has publicly demonstrated his irrelevance and confusion in the address to the senators, parliamentarians of the Federal Assembly and State Duma of the Russian Federation.

  • Homeowners turn to rental market to help pay the mortgage

    Estate agents have reported the biggest surge in accidental landlords since 2008, as properties become harder to sell.

  • Rights group: Mideast governments target LGBTQ people online

    Security agencies and government officials in several countries in the Middle East and North Africa have been using social media platforms and mobile dating apps to crack down on LGBTQ people, a rights group said Tuesday. The findings of a new report by Human Rights Watch exposed digital methods of clamping down on the LGBTQ community in the region.

  • Why the People of Ukraine Will Triumph

    History shows that determined, brave people can defeat a larger, more powerful hostile enemy, writes Sebastian Junger

  • 3 Exceptional Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    These stocks stand out as exceptional buys considering their growth opportunities and dividend histories.

  • Russian defence chief keeps job despite Ukraine routs thanks to Putin

    His army has made three humiliating retreats in Ukraine in the past year and nearly 200,000 of his men have been killed or wounded according to U.S. officials, but Russia's defence minister is still in a job thanks to President Vladimir Putin. The Russian leader has various reasons for keeping Sergei Shoigu, 67, in post, according to Western officials, veteran Kremlin watchers and former Western military commanders: he's ultra loyal, helped Putin become president, and decision-making on Ukraine is not his preserve alone. "Loyalty always trumps competence in the Putin inner circle," said Andrew Weiss, a Putin specialist at the Carnegie Endowment think-tank who held various policy roles on the U.S. National Security Council and has written a book about Putin.

  • Heavy rains forecast for cyclone-hit areas of New Zealand

    Parts of cyclone-stricken New Zealand could see heavy rains from Thursday as relief and recovery efforts continue and tens of thousands remain without power after Cyclone Gabrielle tore across the country's North Island last week. The cyclone hit the North Island's northernmost region on Feb. 12 and tracked down the east coast, inflicting widespread destruction and killing at least 11 people. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has called Gabrielle New Zealand's biggest natural disaster this century.

  • How Wagner Group Is Using Pop Culture to Recruit New Russian Fighters

    From action movies to techno music clips, videos on Russian social media urge young men to join the Wagner mercenary group to fight in Ukraine. The pop culture push is even more important as Wagner’s losses mount on the battlefield. Illustration: RIA FAN/Aurum Production/Cyber FrontZ