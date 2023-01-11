Defiant Rep. George Santos refuses to step down in face of Long Island Republicans calling for his ouster over serial lies

NEW YORK — Controversial Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., defiantly refused to step down Wednesday despite a new call from fellow Republicans for his ouster over unending lies about his background, education and finances.

Rejecting the dramatic demands of Long Island Republican leaders, Santos said he isn’t going anywhere.

“I was elected to serve the people of #NY03 not the party & politicians, I remain committed to doing that,” Santos tweeted. “I will NOT resign!”

The newly minted lawmaker urged critics to “go on CNN and cry about it.”

The display of defiance came just minutes after the entire leadership of the Nassau County GOP demanded Santos resign or be removed from office.

“He should (not) serve in public service or as an elected official,” Joseph Cairo, Nassau County GOP chair, said at a press conference packed with party leaders. “His lies were not mere fibs. He (has) disgraced the House of Representatives.”

Fellow newly elected Rep. Anthony D’Esposito joined the chorus of demands for Santos to step down.

“George Santos does not have the ability to serve here in the House of Representatives and should resign,” D’Esposito said via video from Washington, D.C.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said he has no plans to ask for the resignation of Santos, who narrowly won a Democratic-leaning district that includes a slice of northeastern Queens in one of the bigger upsets of the midterm elections.

McCarthy said he plans to appoint Santos to committees like any other incoming lawmaker, although he suggested he may face an ethics probe.

The GOP holds only a tiny majority in the House of Representatives and can afford to lose no more than four Republican votes to pass anything.

If Santos resigns or is removed from Congress, that number would likely soon drop to three, a potentially major headache for already embattled McCarthy.

Santos claimed to be a trailblazing conservative gay immigrant on his way to winning the Long Island seat previously held by Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., who gave it up to run for governor.

Story continues

After his upset win, Santos was forced to admit he lied extensively about his work and educational background and even his family’s Jewish heritage.

He is facing ethics and criminal investigations, which will likely focus on financial disclosures such as his claim that he personally loaned his campaign $700,000 after supposedly making just $55,000 a year as recently as 2020.

Brazilian prosecutors say the onetime call center employee admitted his role in stealing checks and could still face charges in the 2009 case.

The shocking GOP move to dump Santos came hours after a new published report said the Brazilian immigrant scored a huge donation from the crooked relative of a Queens restaurateur whose eatery was used for pricey events by his successful congressional campaign.

The Daily Beast reported that Santos got donations from Rocco Oppedisano, an Italian national whose family runs Il Bacco, an upscale restaurant in Whitestone.

Santos’ campaign splurged on several events at the restaurant including his election night victory party, raising financial questions about whether the donation was legit.

Oppedisano was forced to leave the U.S. under a cloud and pleaded guilty to trying to smuggle 20 illegal Chinese immigrants on a yacht in 2019, the news site said.

———