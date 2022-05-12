Defiant U.S. Senator Rand Paul stymies effort to pass $40 billion Ukraine aid bill

FILE PHOTO: Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing in Washington, DC
David Morgan
·3 min read
By David Morgan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Democrat and Republican in the U.S. Senate joined forces in a rare moment of unity on Thursday in an attempt to pass $40 billion in aid for Ukraine, only to be stymied by a single Republican lawmaker: Senator Rand Paul.

Faced with the prospect of an extended delay for the package that passed the House of Representatives on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and his Republican counterpart, Mitch McConnell, sought to move forward on the aid package only to be blocked by Paul, a longtime fiscal hawk who objects to the amount of spending proposed.

The stalemate has threatened to delay passage of the measure into next week. Late on Thursday, Schumer moved to limit debate on the bill, which could set up an initial procedural vote on Monday. But it was not clear whether leaders were still trying to negotiate a deal that would further speed the bill along.

"The package is ready to go, the vast majority of senators on both sides of the aisle want it," Schumer said on the Senate floor.

"If Senator Paul persists in his reckless demands ... all he will accomplish is to single-handedly delay desperately-needed Ukraine aid."

If the Senate debate on Ukraine aid spills into next week, it could cause problems for Western nations trying to bolster Ukraine in its fight against Russia. The Biden administration has said that by May 19 it expects to run out available funds to draw on under an authority that allows the president to authorize the transfer of weapons without congressional approval in response to an emergency.

Paul is demanding that the legislation be altered to require an inspector general to oversee spending on Ukraine. Without his agreement, the Senate must follow a lengthy process stipulated by the chamber's arcane rules.

In an usual display of legislative theater, Schumer was joined by his political rival, McConnell, who also addressed the urgency of the situation.

"Ukraine is not asking us to fight this war. They're only asking for the resources they need to defend themselves against this deranged invasion. And they need this help right now," said McConnell, who is Paul's fellow senator from Kentucky.

The House passed the Ukraine spending bill by 368 to 57, with only Republicans voting against it.

President Joe Biden had asked Congress to approve an additional $33 billion in aid for Ukraine. But lawmakers decided to increase the military and humanitarian funding.

On Thursday, Schumer and McConnell offered Paul an amendment vote on his proposal that would have required support from 60 of the 100 senators to pass.

But Paul refused the offer and demanded the Senate adopt his amendment before voting on the aid package.

"This is the second spending bill for Ukraine in two months. And this bill is three times larger than the first," Paul said before formally blocking the aid package. "Congress just wants to keep on spending, and spending."

(Reporting by David Morgan, additional reporting by Richard Cowan, Moira Warburton and Eric Beech; Editing by Scott Malone and Grant McCool)

  • Factbox-A brief history of Finland's and Sweden's strained ties with Russia

    Finland and Sweden, who are expected to decide this week to apply to join NATO, have long had strained ties with their giant neighbour Russia. - Sweden's and Finland's difficult past with Russia goes back to 17th and 18th centuries when tsars of the Russian Empire repeatedly tried to conquer Finland, then a hinterland of the Swedish kingdom. - King Charles XII of Sweden invaded and conquered parts of Russia in the early 18th century but lost a battle in Poltava, in today's Ukraine, to tsar Peter the Great.

  • Finns welcome NATO membership announcement

    STORY: President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin said in a joint statement they hoped that the steps still needed for a decision would "be taken rapidly within the next few days". Neighbor Sweden is expected to follow suit."I think it's a great thing because it will bring more safety to Finland against Russian aggression and it also shows Russia that there are consequences for what you do," said Helsinki resident Niko Ohvo.The decision by the two Nordic countries to abandon the neutrality they maintained throughout the Cold War would be one of the biggest shifts in European security in decades.Finland and Sweden are the two biggest EU countries that had stayed out of NATO, and Finland's 800-mile border will more than double the frontier between the U.S.-led alliance and Russia.Moscow has repeatedly warned Finland and Sweden against joining NATO, threatening "serious military and political consequences".In Helsinki, Jyrki Uuraasmaa said joining NATO was the best "security" solution."Russia have been threatening us so many times, now again, so it's absolutely that we should join NATO because, you know, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin started it, so he is affecting that we are joining NATO now," he said.Putin's decision to invade Ukraine has caused a shift in public opinion in the Nordic region, with political parties that had backed neutrality for generations now coming to embrace the view that Russia is a menace.

  • Ukraine says Russia responsible for 'humanitarian consequences' after gas flow dries up

    Russia must bear full responsibility for any humanitarian consequences after flows of Russian gas to Europe through a transit point in Ukraine dried up on Wednesday, the head of Ukraine's gas pipeline operator said. Ukraine said on Tuesday it would suspend the flow of gas through the Sokhranovka transit point which it said delivers almost a third of the fuel piped from Russia to Europe through Ukraine.

  • Kharkiv region: Russians want to stop defenders advance towards the border - Ukrainian Ministry of Defence

    IRYNA BALACHUK - THURSDAY, 12 MAY 2022, 15:42 The Russian military on the Kharkiv front is trying to prevent the advance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to the state border. Source: Oleksandr Motuzianyk, Defence Ministry spokesperson at a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform Media Centre on 12 May Quote from Motuzianyk: "On the Kharkiv front, units of the Russian army are regrouping and trying to prevent the further advance of our troops towards the state border of Ukraine.

  • Ukraine's security service reveals Russian invaders' chatting about mass riots

    Ukraine’s SBU security service on May 12 released an intercept of a conversation between a Russian invader and his father, in which he talks about mass riots in the Russian army over their reluctance to fight Ukrainian defenders.

  • Panzerfaust 3: The Cold War weapon wrecking Russian tanks in Ukraine

    Though it has its roots in fighting Soviets in World War II, the Panzerfaust 3 antitank rocket is now being used against the Russians again — in Ukraine.

