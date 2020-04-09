DefinedLogic is proud to announce the launch of our new Talent Services offering: DefinedTalent!

REDBANK, N.J., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We have exciting news to share this week, something that our team has been hard at work on for quite some time! We are expanding our capabilities to include Talent Recruiting Services so we can further enable our client's strategic growth. The launch of DefinedTalent recognizes the demands that every company faces, not only in filling key positions but also in cultivating their current staff.

The DefinedTalent Team, a DefinedLogic Service! More

Phenomenal talent is the foundation of all we do. We believe that identifying and attracting exceptional team members is achieved by focusing on the people in the process. Our new service offering connects amazing individuals by creating authentic connections between companies and outstanding professionals to create long-lasting and dependable partnerships.

With our extensive experience in global talent acquisition and career development, both agency and in-house, we understand how your people are the key to the success of your business. We've witnessed within our own team how connecting a person with their passion leads to amazing results and we want to help other businesses achieve this for their people.

"DefinedTalent allows our clients to fully utilize us as a full digital partner across the board. Working alongside client teams for the last 19 years gives us a unique position in understanding the importance of cultural fit. We truly believe DefinedTalent will not only elevate DefinedLogic's offerings but become a premier Talent firm in the digital space"

-Cory Kazar (Director Of Business Development)

Our coaches host strategy sessions where we listen to your needs and determine what techniques and hiring framework are best for you. The recruitment strategies we design, and implement are driven by your data, so we'll know what you need now and what you'll need in the future. By leveraging our innovative career coaching techniques and the latest hiring technology we will provide personalized solutions that work for your hiring managers and your candidates.

We have talent service experience with everything from startups to enterprise corporations over a wide range of industries and roles. Our tailored approach will utilize employees' individual/team energy leadership coaching, corporate wellness programs/webinars, and company retreats depending on your needs.

We aim to seamlessly connect the right people and build thriving cultures while simplifying the process.

"At DefinedTalent , our goal is to focus on where it all begins at the core. To bridge the gap between client and talent by bringing a more personal and humanized experience where the journey becomes a partnership, not just a transaction."

— Tara Thurber (Director of Talent Innovation)

We're excited about what this new capability will do to support our clients' evolving needs. We can now swiftly deliver the right-sized teams and professional capabilities in the locations our clients need to enable their talent to grow, align and prosper.

We chose the name of this part of our business very carefully, and in designing DefinedTalent , we wanted to reflect the brand pillars of DefinedLogic as it relates to mindfulness, value, and people who go above-and-beyond in every client interaction. That's why clients come back to DefinedLogic, and why Talent finds and stays with us for a long period of time.

— Mike Simon (Principal)

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/definedlogic-is-proud-to-announce-the-launch-of-our-new-talent-services-offering-definedtalent-301038427.html

SOURCE DefinedLogic