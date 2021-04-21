Apr. 21—During her 12 years as Farrell's mayor, from 2008 to 2020, Olive McKeithan tried to make the city's police force look a little more like the community it patrolled — by hiring a Black officer.

"I was accused of being racist towards the police department," she remembered Tuesday, moments after a Minnesota jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all counts — including two murder charges — in the May 25, 2020, killing of George Floyd.

McKeithan, a Black woman, said she was relieved by the verdict.

"I'm glad they found him guilty for the peace of this nation," she said.

Floyd's murder sparked nationwide protests over what marchers called police brutality and systemic racism.

Chauvin's trial, which began March 29, laid bare the precariousness of interactions between police and Black citizens through the heart-wrenching videos of the veteran police officer using his knee to pin Floyd to a street surface for 9 minutes and 29 seconds, and police body cam images that showed officers ratcheting up, rather than de-escalating, their fatal arrest of Floyd, who was suspected of passing a counterfeit $20 bill.

Dr. Erin Houston, president and CEO of the Shenango Valley Urban League, said the jury's decision to hold Chauvin accountable — after other police officers had been acquitted or not even charged for actions resulting in the deaths of Black Americans — marked a watershed moment for the United States.

"I think it's a defining moment for the justice system," she said. "I think it is a good moment for the justice system on cases involving the police and African-Americans."

Houston said a notguilty verdict, after prosecutors from the office of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison presented overwhelming evidence of Chauvin's culpability, would have had a devastating impact on trust in the judicial system, particularly in the Black community.

Instead, the verdict showed the public will no longer automatically side with police in cases like these.

"At least there's a fighting chance it will be tried fairly," she said.

Marquis Lampkins, a leader in the local protests following Floyd's murder, watched the verdict at home with her four children. Afterward, she was jubilant.

"When the verdict came out we all cheered and went out on the porch and yelled," Lampkins said. While she had little doubt Chauvin would be convicted on at least one of the three charges against him, Lampkins admitted that she was still nervous as Judge Peter Cahill read the verdicts.

In that moment, Lampkins' thoughts were for her children, a motivation for her activism.

"I want to teach my children to stand up for what they believe in," she said.

Angela Valvano, vice chairwoman for the Lawrence County Democratic Party, cited the U.S. justice system's long history of failing to hold white killers accountable for the murders of Black people. In her estimation, the Chauvin verdict is a key break from precedent.

Before the jury handed down its verdict, Valvano, of Ellwood City, said she was "very skeptical" that justice would be done. Afterward, she was "very surprised."

"It's been 66 years since Emmett Till and 30 years since Rodney King. No one has ever brought to justice. No officer has truly been brought to justice for these horrific acts," Valvano said. "You've seen the same things play out, Breonna Taylor, Antwon Rose. It didn't matter how obvious it was. It didn't seem like accountability was even a realistic expectation."

The important measure is what comes next. While the verdict doesn't change the grim reality of Floyd's killing, Houston said it might offer his family some small amount of relief — and hope for a shift in law enforcement's relationship with the Black community.

"It's a starting point to change," she said.

Valvano pointed to the increased militarization of municipal police departments, which she traced to then-President Bill Clinton's approval to distribute surplus and unused military supplies to local law enforcement.

That process accelerated after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, when some politicians said local police were "on the front lines" in the war on terrorism.

"It went from being the nice officer in his dress blues patrolling the neighborhood to black boots and flak jackets and local police departments having tanks," Valvano said. "When your police go from appearing like law enforcement professionals to soldiers, it creates a dichotomy. It sets up an adversarial relationship with the community."

Chauvin is merely a symptom of the ills stemming from systemic racism, Valvano said. Fixing the problem will be impossible without addressing that root cause. "We'll be in this situation again and again and again until we work through policy to basically dismantle white supremacy and reform some of these policing policies."

Lampkins said the verdict was, to her, an uplifting moment after a difficult year. The decision showed that while there is still some way to go the arc of the universe, to paraphrase Martin Luther King, bent toward justice Tuesday.

"Change is at least noticeable," Lampkins said. "It gives me a little bit of faith."

ERIC POOLE of The Herald and Pete Sirianni of the New Castle News contributed to this story.