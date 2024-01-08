'Definitely chances of snow': Wintry forecast has doctors hoping kids will sled safely

Julianna and Jonah Koczan, both of Indiana, wipe out in December of 2022 during a sledding session with family in Ontario.

A fresh inch of snow was forecast to blanket Ohio by Tuesday morning, with more snow possible later in the week.

Sometime during the morning Tuesday, the snowfall will transition to rain, according to Raelene Campbell, a meteorologist with the Cleveland office of the National Weather Service.

"It's going to be steady rain through the rest of Tuesday and into the overnight hours," Campbell said. "We're looking at 1 to 1 ¼ inch of rain."

Highs in the mid 40s across Ohio on Tuesday will keep most of the precipitation liquid. What might happen later in the week is still uncertain

"Wednesday morning, we might get some flurries," Campbell said. "There's definitely chances of snow later in the week."

'200 injuries in children a day just from sledding'

This week's snowfalls mean thousands of children will finally pull their sleds from storage and head for their favorite slope.

Sledding is an integral part of childhood, but it lands a surprising number of youngsters in the hospital every winter, according to Dr. Lara McKenzie, principal investigator in the Center for Injury Research and Policy at the Research Institute at Nationwide Children's Hospital.

"Sledding is a really great way to enjoy the winter weather," McKenzie said. "It's also a pretty easy way to potentially get injured."

When she sees snow in the forecast, she knows it's a sure sign children are about to hurt themselves.

"In the winter months, we see maybe upwards of 200 injuries in children a day just from sledding," McKenzie said.

'Something you don't want to risk'

Those injuries include bruises, broken bones and even concussions.

"The most commonly injured body part was the head," McKenzie said. "When you have a head injury, you know those were resulting from collisions."

That's why the doctor's first recommendation for sledding safely is to wear head protection.

"A multi-sport or a bike helmet is a good option," McKenzie said. "It doesn't have to be a snowboard-caliber helmet for sledding — you can just use your bike helmet."

Sledding injuries can be life-changing without headgear.

"Traumatic brain injuries can be mild, but they can also be pretty severe," McKenzie said. "It's something you don't want to risk when you're just out to have fun on a snowy day."

Be sure sledding areas are free of obstructions

Running into objects while sledding can also harm body parts other than the head. Cuts and fractured bones are near the top of the list of wintertime wounds.

"That could be collisions with a fence, a pole, a parked car, a person, or a tree," McKenzie said.

The doctor tells children to always slide feet-first, that way their legs can help protect the rest of their body during a potential wreck.

She said more precautions should be taken by those sledding on round discs.

"They're fast and they're fun, but they're hard to steer," McKenzie said. "You kind of end up spinning around, and that's why it's really, really important that the place you're sledding is free of those hazards."

The doctor said to avoid streets while sledding, to never pull children behind any sort of motorized vehicle, to dress warmly when playing in the snow, and to always make sure children are supervised by an adult when sledding, snowboarding, or skiing.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Doctors hope Ohio children stay safe while sledding on snowy days