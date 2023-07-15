‘They definitely done this before’: Grafton auto dealer says he was hit by car thief ring

Thieves pull into Anderson Automotive in North Grafton at about 1 a.m. on the morning of July 7.

The masked men get out and get right to work stealing three cars and a lot more, according to the owner Jason Roszkiewicz.

“We had safes with cash in them, checks, credit cards, cash. They pried safes off the ground. They cut all the cameras and damaged them. They took 3 vehicles,” said Roszkiewicz.

He says the stolen cars are worth more than 100,000 dollars.

One of his employees reached out to Boston 25 after we reported on a Canton car dealer hit the same way. Five men also wearing masks ransacked the Canton Auto Service.

“We’ve been here for 30 years in Canton. We have never seen this in my life, said Elias Dellaleh who owns Canton Auto Service.

Roszkiewicz tells Boston 25 that police confirmed to him that the same group hit Canton and several other dealers.

“They definitely done this before and police said I’m prob the 13th or 14th car dealership business in the area that this has happened to,” said Roszkiewicz.

The thieves also broke into his offices, even taking dealer’s plates.

“They used the Sawzall to cut thru the doors and they took out every camera one by one as they went room by room,” he said.

They used crowbars to take out cameras but they missed a couple and a camera caught a clear image of one thief.

Grafton Police say they learned of this after being contacted by Rhode Island police involved in a car chase.

“During the incident, they located a Massachusetts dealer plate. The plate was run and came back to Anderson Automotive here in Grafton,” said Chief Normand Crepeau.

Grafton Police tell us they are meeting with other police departments early next week to share information and hopefully catch these thieves.

