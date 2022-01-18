‘I will definitely eat sushi again!’: California woman hospitalized after eating 32 rolls at buffet

A California woman said she would "definitely eat sushi again” even after suffering from a severe stomachache the day after binge-eating 32 all-you-can-eat sushi rolls, among other dishes.



Danielle Shapiro, 24, shared what happened in a TikTok on Dec. 23, 2021 which she titled “All you can eat sushi gone wrong,” according to the New York Post. The video has already been viewed more than 11.3 million times.









Shapiro went to Sushi 85, a buffet restaurant in Mountain View, California, in December 2021, when her friend Amanda was visiting from out of town, LADbible reported.



“The all-you-can-eat sushi is about $50 a person so Amanda and I had to make sure we got our money's worth, which meant eating a lot,” Shapiro said. “Our dinner was about two hours long because we were so stuffed we had to keep taking breaks.”



Shapiro reportedly ate 32 sushi rolls, four gyozas, one bowl of edamame beans, two jalapeño poppers and a bowl of miso soup during their all-you-can-eat night out.



After their dinner, Shapiro said they had to sit in her car for around half an hour because of how full they felt before going home. Shapiro said she began suffering from a stomachache after arriving at her boyfriend’s house, where she spent the night. Shapiro noticed something was wrong the following day when she woke up at 6 a.m.



“My stomach and chest had intense pain, and it was hard to take deep breaths,” she said. Her boyfriend and grandmother drove her to the hospital. Shapiro was reportedly diagnosed with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).



GERD, a term used to describe chronic acid reflux, affects almost 20% of all Americans, according to Medical News Today. One of the most common symptoms of acid reflux is heartburn. Other symptoms include nausea or vomiting, breathing problems and difficulty or pain when swallowing.



A person who experiences three or more episodes of acid reflux in a week for a few weeks may have GERD.



Despite everything she has gone through, Shapiro declared that she “will definitely eat sushi again!”



“This experience has not ruined sushi for me, or the all-you-can-eat sushi experience,” she added. “I did learn that next time I need to listen to my body and take things slower.”



Featured Image via @danielleshap





