'It definitely freaks me out': Neighbors react after shooting leaves one dead in Newport

NEWPORT — A bartender at the Friendly Sons of Newport was cleaning the floor around 11 a.m. Monday, hours after police responded there for a report of a shooting that killed one person and injured another.

“I’m not aware of all the facts,” the bartender, “Sunshine,” told The Daily News as she took a break from cleaning, standing in the threshold of the establishment. She left the Friendly Sons on Sunday night, during Super Bowl halftime, hours before police were called.

“It’s a very unfortunate situation,” Sunshine said. “It is upsetting … we don’t conduct business like this … it’s a great place.”

Newport police say there was a shooting at the Friendly Sons of Newport social club on Farewell Street early Monday.

There was no police presence when The Daily News spoke with Sunshine; no police tape or closed-off areas. A reporter didn’t see blood in the street, and there was no memorial yet established for the alleged victim.

The owners are “great people,” and one of them is a retired military member, Sunshine said. “I just want to get it cleaned up.”

Many details remain unclear, including where exactly the shooting took place. Newport police in a press release said the department was investigating a “double shooting,” and officers responded to the Friendly Sons at 3 Farewell St. around 1:17 a.m.

Two people were transported to Rhode Island Hospital, where one person succumbed to their injuries from multiple gunshot wounds and the second person was released with non-life-threatening “gunshot injuries,” according to a press release.

Police classified the shooting as an “isolated incident” with no immediate danger to the city at-large. As of 1:20 p.m. Monday no arrests were reported.

The Friendly Sons of Newport is an unassuming haunt in the heart of the city, flanked by a hair salon and tailor shop. A neon “ATM” sign blinked in the club’s window on Monday morning, and a red Budweiser plaque and “kissing booth” sign face passersby. The door to the establishment boasts a black sign with gold letters: “Social Club FSN.”

“It’s so sad for Newport,” said Rosa Alvizures, owner of Rosa’s Tailor Shop on Farewell Street. She’s been in Newport for 20 years, but Alvizure’s storefront is pretty new to the block. Still, the violence that occurred just a few feet from her doorstep doesn’t necessarily make her want to leave.

“I like my place and I have my business,” Alvizures said. And the violence isn’t “everywhere.”

“I feel safe,” Alvizures said. “I like Newport.”

Kai Nanfelt was working at Del Nero at the Square, a dry cleaning business on the corner of Farewell and Marlborough streets, when a reporter stopped by on Monday.

Nanfelt said he lives close by, but didn’t hear or see anything early Monday morning.

“It definitely freaks me out,” Nanfelt said. But he doesn’t feel unsafe in Newport because of it, since “I feel it’s an isolated incident.”

“I’ve never been around that kind of violence so it’s definitely rattling,” but he can’t and won’t let it stop him; he’s going on with his life, Nanfelt said.

“This is affecting everyone, every community in the United States. And to have it happening right here in Newport, I mean, usually, when you turn on the news you’re hearing ‘Providence, Providence. Fall River, New Bedford.’ Now it’s coming here. It’s scary for people,” Mayor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano said Monday. “This proliferation of guns in our society to settle issues, it’s just ridiculous.”

When the investigation wraps up, Napolitano said the council will address “whether (the Friendly Sons of Newport) keeps its license, period. Any type of license.”

