'Definitely one of the biggest': 1,400-acre solar farm proposed near Florida Polytechnic

Williams Acquisitions Holding Company, which owns swaths of land near Florida Polytechnic University, is proposing a large solar-power generation facility on about 1,400 acres.

LAKELAND — Lakeland could be home to one of the largest solar farms in the state.

Lakeland commissioners will hear a request Monday morning from Williams Acquisitions Holding Company LLC for a conditional use permit to construct a solar-power generation facility near Florida Polytechnic University.

"It's definitely one of the biggest solar farms in the area at almost 1,400 acres," said Chuck Barmby, the city's business development and transportation manager. "It's substantial."

The proposed solar field would be built east of State Road 33 and Combee Road and south of University Boulevard. Barmby said most of the area is former phosphate mines not suitable for significant development because of poor soil conditions. It had been given a future land use designation for Conservation and Limited Development.

"This is a good use for that sort of area," he said.

Williams has proposed installing photovoltaic solar panels mounted into arrays, each containing approximately 90 panels. The arrays measure 153 feet in length and 13 feet in width at a maximum height of 15 feet. The surface will be able to rotate up to 60 degrees in either direction to track the sun's movement.

The solar farm will be built in three phases, according to Williams' proposal, with the first segment built adjacent to State Road 33, the second phase built further east and south of University Boulevard. The third phase would be on a smaller plot of land along County Road 33A. The city is looking to require all panels and related equipment be at least 100 feet back from State Road 33, with a 6-foot high view-blocking fence or wall constructed around the boundary.

Commissioner Sara Roberts McCarley asked whether the city knew how many total solar panels Williams planned to insteall. Barmby said he did not have a specific number of panels.

McCarley said she was concerned what type of environmental impact the solar field could have on the area. While the project is a move toward sustainable energy, McCarley said she's concern about eliminating green space and wetlands in what is designated a conservation area.

Barmby said Williams will likely have to put down gravel or some other stabilized surface to support the solar arrays. The company will need to have its plans reviewed during permitting and meet regular site-development regulations.

Commissioner Mike Musick asked whether the solar farm is the best use of Williams Holdings lands.

"Why do we want to allow the largest solar farm in the region? What's the benefit?" he asked.

Mayor Bill Mutz indicated that some of the power will be going back into Lakeland Electric's grid to provide power.

"The proposed solar power generation facility aligns with the goals of Lakeland Electric, which has promoted the use of alternative energy resources since 1994," reads part of the project's paperwork.

The municipal-owned utility had announced plans in March 2020 to potentially build a 50-megawatt solar farm as part of its NextGen electric-generation capacity after shuttering coal-powered McIntosh Unit 3. One of the largest issues the city faced was finding appropriate land.

Commissioners will read the proposal at Monday's 9 a.m. commission meeting at City Hall, 228 S. Massachusetts Ave. Residents will have the opportunity to comment, but a full public hearing is held at the second reading held at a later date.

